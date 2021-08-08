News
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Sunday morning, August 8, 2021
These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.
1. Babangida’s excuse for annulling June 12 election an insult to Nigerians – Afenifere
The pan Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, said on Saturday the excuse given by ex-military president, Ibrahim Babangida for annulling the June 12, 1993 presidential election was a “sour taste in the month.” Read more
2. Obasanjo meets Beninese President, reportedly seeks asylum for Igboho
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has met the Beninese President, Patrice Talon, in a bid to get a soft landing for the self-professed Yoruba freedom fighter, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho, who is standing trial in the country, TheCable reports. Read more
3 Ekiti govt warns PDP against politicisation of insecurity
The Ekiti State government on Saturday warned the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against undue politicisation of matters bordering on the security of lives and property in the state. Read more
4. Nigeria to rollout 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine August 10
The Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 (PSC) said on Saturday the administration of the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine would begin on August 10. Read more
5. Chibok girl who had two children in Boko Haram captivity reunites with family
The Borno State government has confirmed the return of Ruth Ngladar Pogu, one of the abducted students of Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok, who had been in Boko Haram captivity for seven years. Read more
6. Cholera kills 60 in Katsina
The Katsina State government confirmed on Saturday at least 60 people dead in a cholera outbreak in the state. Read more
7. Nigeria police to feed new recruits with N4.1bn
The Federal Government has earmarked N4.1 billion for feeding of new recruits into the Nigeria Police Force for the remaining part of this year. Read more
8. ‘Ban BBNaija for promoting immorality and corruption,’ MURIC tells Nigerian govt
The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) on Saturday urged the Federal Government to ban the popular reality show, Big Brother Naija. Read more
9. Police rescues woman who attempted suicide in Jigawa
Police operatives in Jigawa State have rescued a woman identified as Maimuna Wadaji, who attempted to set herself on fire at the Rungumau village, Dutse local government area of the state. Read more
10. Super-sub Iheanacho wins Community Shield for Leicester City
Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho scored the winning goal as Leicester City defeated Manchester City in the Community Shield on Saturday. Read more
