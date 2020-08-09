10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Sunday morning, August 9, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this morning.

1. 453 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 46,140; death toll now 942

Nigeria on Saturday night recorded 453 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

2. North-East governors meet on security, economy, others

Governors of the six North-East states met on Saturday in Maiduguri, Borno State, to deliberate on how to tackle the Boko Haram insurgency in the region. Read more

3. Ajimobi was a bridge-builder in APC —Osinbajo

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Saturday described the death of former Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi as a major loss to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Nigeria. Read more

4. NDDC IMC ‘confused’, Sen Nwaoboshi dismisses demand to refund N2.5bn

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Peter Nwaoboshi, on Friday, dismissed the commission’s request for him to refund N2.5 billion. Read more

5. NRC generates N3bn from rail services in one year

The Nigerian Railway Corporation Friday said it generated revenue worth N3.09 billion from rail services last year, noting that N1.5 billion of that sum came from the Abuja-Kaduna rail service. Read more

6. IZE-IYAMU: Sack your governors, senators facing corruption charges, Presidency replies PDP

The presidency on Saturday night asked the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to sack its governors and senators facing corruption charges before criticising President Muhammadu Buhari’s endorsement of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Edo State, Osagie Ize-Iyamu. Read more

7. Nigeria set to capture illicit gold sales to bolster reserves

Nigeria is looking to end illegal gold exports in the hope of capturing the millions of dollars lost each year through the process to shore up its international reserves, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday. Read more

8. Akwa Ibom discharges 26 COVID-19 patients

The Akwa Ibom State government on Saturday night confirmed the discharge of 26 COVID-19 patients from the state’s isolation facilities. Read more

9. I have nothing to fear, so I won’t choose my successor —Umahi

Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, said on Saturday he would not choose his successor in 2023. Read more

10. UCL: Messi sees Barca through to Q’finals; Chelsea out after Bayern thrashing

Lionel Messi was in action as Barcelona defeated Napoli at Nou Camp to advance to the quarterfinals of the Champions League. Read more

