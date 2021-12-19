News
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Sunday morning, December 19, 2021
These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you
1. Gov Uzodinma vows to expose sponsors of insecurity in Imo on January 3
The Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, on Saturday said the names of those sponsoring insecurity in the state will be disclosed on January 3, 2022. Read more
2. Clark backs South-East for presidency in 2023
A former Federal Commissioner for Information, Chief Edwin Clark, on Saturday threw his weight behind the call for the South-East to produce Nigeria’s president in 2023. Read more
3. Fayemi yet to endorse any candidate for Ekiti guber —Sen Bamidele
The representative of Ekiti Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, explained on Saturday that Governor Kayode Fayemi has not endorsed any gubernatorial aspirant under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), for the forthcoming Ekiti gubernatorial election. Read more
4. Court adjourns EFCC’s case on N19.3bn Kogi bailout fund
A Kogi State High Court sitting in Lokoja has adjourned the hearing of the application by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) challenging the interim injunction order of the court, restraining it from taking any further action over the N19.3 billion Kogi bailout funds allegedly recovered from a hidden account in Sterling Bank, till January 27, 2022. Read more
5. Nigerian Army recruits fresh 4,800 soldiers to combat insecurity
The Nigerian Army has admitted 4,800 new soldiers at a passing out parade ceremony held in Kaduna State on Saturday. Read more
Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, December 18, 2021
6. Customs intercepts container-load of weapons at Lagos port
The Tin Can Island Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has intercepted a 1x40ft container marked TRHU8058369, loaded with cartons of guns. Read more
7. MURIC blames Jonathan for Nigeria’s insecurity
The Islamic human rights organisation, Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) on Saturday shielded President Muhammadu Buhari from criticism over the recurrent terror attacks in the country. Read more
8. Buhari’s son appointed district head of Katsina community
The Emir of Daura, Alhaji Farouk Umar, on Saturday turbaned President Muhammadu Buhari’s son, Yusuf, as Talban Daura and district head of Kwasarawa community in Katsina. Read more
9. Body organizes fundraising for UI student who left 26-paged suicide note
The leadership of the Education Students Association of Nigeria (ESAN) has taken up the case of Jude Nicholas, by soliciting for funds on his behalf so he can get medical attention. Read more
10. Saka on target as Arsenal beat Leeds to seal third consecutive victory
Bukayo Saka was on target for Arsenal on Saturday as they defeated Leeds United 4-1 away in the Premier League. Read more
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (IV): Surviving in a dangerous media environment
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020. For six...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (III): Precious Owolabi was killed covering a protest
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019-2020. For six months, Nigerian...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (II): Alex Ogbu was telling a story but became the story
This four-part series investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020....