10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Sunday morning, December 19, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. Gov Uzodinma vows to expose sponsors of insecurity in Imo on January 3

The Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, on Saturday said the names of those sponsoring insecurity in the state will be disclosed on January 3, 2022. Read more

2. Clark backs South-East for presidency in 2023

A former Federal Commissioner for Information, Chief Edwin Clark, on Saturday threw his weight behind the call for the South-East to produce Nigeria’s president in 2023. Read more

3. Fayemi yet to endorse any candidate for Ekiti guber —Sen Bamidele

The representative of Ekiti Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, explained on Saturday that Governor Kayode Fayemi has not endorsed any gubernatorial aspirant under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), for the forthcoming Ekiti gubernatorial election. Read more

4. Court adjourns EFCC’s case on N19.3bn Kogi bailout fund

A Kogi State High Court sitting in Lokoja has adjourned the hearing of the application by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) challenging the interim injunction order of the court, restraining it from taking any further action over the N19.3 billion Kogi bailout funds allegedly recovered from a hidden account in Sterling Bank, till January 27, 2022. Read more

5. Nigerian Army recruits fresh 4,800 soldiers to combat insecurity

The Nigerian Army has admitted 4,800 new soldiers at a passing out parade ceremony held in Kaduna State on Saturday. Read more

Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, December 18, 2021

6. Customs intercepts container-load of weapons at Lagos port

The Tin Can Island Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has intercepted a 1x40ft container marked TRHU8058369, loaded with cartons of guns. Read more

7. MURIC blames Jonathan for Nigeria’s insecurity

The Islamic human rights organisation, Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) on Saturday shielded President Muhammadu Buhari from criticism over the recurrent terror attacks in the country. Read more

8. Buhari’s son appointed district head of Katsina community

The Emir of Daura, Alhaji Farouk Umar, on Saturday turbaned President Muhammadu Buhari’s son, Yusuf, as Talban Daura and district head of Kwasarawa community in Katsina. Read more

9. Body organizes fundraising for UI student who left 26-paged suicide note

The leadership of the Education Students Association of Nigeria (ESAN) has taken up the case of Jude Nicholas, by soliciting for funds on his behalf so he can get medical attention. Read more

10. Saka on target as Arsenal beat Leeds to seal third consecutive victory

Bukayo Saka was on target for Arsenal on Saturday as they defeated Leeds United 4-1 away in the Premier League. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now