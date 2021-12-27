10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Sunday morning, December 26, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1) Nigeria urges newly-inducted doctors to shun strike in resolving grievances

The Federal Government has advised newly-inducted medical doctors not to partake in strike in the country’s health sector.Read more

2) Desmond Tutu, anti-apartheid icon, Nobel prize winner, dies at 90

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu of South Africa has died in the early hours of today at the age of 90.Read more

3) Bandits, terrorists emboldened because of Buhari’s silence —Bishop Kukah

Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah, has attributed the boldness and temerity of terrorists and bandits operating “with reckless abandon” to the silence and ineptitude of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.Read more

4) Arewa Youths challenge Buhari to sign Electoral Act Amendment Bill

The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) has charged President Muhammadu Buhari to assent to amendments within the Electoral Bill for the betterment of the country’s democracy.Read more

5) Army arrests suspected IPOB leader in Enugu

Troops of 82 Division, Nigerian Army, on Saturday arrested a suspected leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Eastern Security Network (ESN), Godwin Nnamdi, in Enugu State.Read more

6) Imo accuses Okorocha of raising false alarm over son-in-law’s arrest, treasury looting

The Imo State Government on Sunday accused former governor Rochas Okorocha of making false claims over the arrest of his son-in-law, Uche Nwosu.Read more

7) Residents flee as Boko Haram reportedly attacks Buni Yadi in Yobe

Boko Haram insurgents reportedly attacked Buni Yadi in Yobe State and forced residents to flee into forests on Sunday evening.Read more

8) NAFDAC warns Nigerians against abuse of performance-enhancing drugs

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has warned Nigerians that using performance-enhancing substances known as ‘manpower’ in order to impress their s3xual partners, can lead to stroke or sudden death.Read more

9) FEMA dismisses reports of looting at Abuja Cash ‘N’ Carry supermarket

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) on Sunday night dismissed reports of looting at Next Cash ‘N’ Carry Supermarket in Abuja.Read more

10) EPL: Arsenal, Spurs clinch victories as Man City go six points clear with big win

Bukayo Saka scored two goals as Arsenal thrashed Norwich City 5-0 in the Premier League on Sunday.Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now