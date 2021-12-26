10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Sunday morning, December 26, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. Again, Kukah knocks Buhari over insecurity, says North sliding dangerously into ruins

The Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Hassan Kukah, on Saturday, renewed his criticism of President Muhammadu Buhari administration’s poor handling of the country’s security challenges. Read more

2. ‘Only Tinubu can fix Nigeria,’ Reps member, Faleke rallies citizens for ex-Lagos gov ahead of 2023

A member of the House of Representatives, James Faleke, said on Saturday the National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is the only Nigerian who can fix the country. Read more

3. DSS releases man accused of preparing ‘charms’ for Sunday Igboho

The Department of State Services (DSS) has released a man accused of preparing charms for Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo popularly called Sunday Igboho. Read more

4. Afenifere urges Buhari to seek foreign aid to tackle insecurity

Apex pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to, as a matter of urgency, seek for foreign assistance over growing insecurity concerns in the country which had defied all forms of internal solutions. Read more

5. NGX: Investors trade 965m shares worth N12.45bn in five days as Julius Berger, MRS lead losers

Investors at the Nigerian stock market traded 965.061 million shares worth N12.455 billion in 14,802 deals this week. Read more

6. ‘Remain hopeful despite current challenges,’ Reps Minority Caucus charges Nigerians at Christmas

The House of Representatives Minority Caucus on Saturday urged Nigerians to remain hopeful despite the harsh economic condition and worsening insecurity in the country. Read more

7. SGF, Boss Mustapha warns Nigerians on unnecessary travels amidst rising COVID-19 infections

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, on Saturday cautioned Nigerians on unnecessary travels during the festive period to curb the spread of the new variant of the COVID-19, Omicron.Read more

8. Buhari’s media aide, Garba Shehu tests positive for COVID-19

The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, has tested positive for COVID-19. Read more

9. Six die in Ogun auto crash

At least six persons were confirmed dead in an auto crash involving two vehicles along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Saturday. Read more

10. Eguavoen invites Osimhen, Dennis, 26 other Super Eagles stars for AFCON 2021

Super Eagles interim coach, Austin Eguavoen has called up Victor Osimhen, Emmanuel Dennis, Umar Sadiq and Taiwo Awoniyi and 24 other players for next month’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). Read more

