10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Sunday morning, December 28, 2020

1. SERAP tasks Buhari, 36 govs to disclose security votes spending for 2021

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has sent Freedom of Information requests to President Muhammadu Buhari and the 36 state governors urging them to disclose details of proposed ‘security votes’ spending in their 2021 appropriation bills. Read more

2. Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, tests positive for COVID-19

The Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, has tested positive for the coronavirus disease. Read more

3. Taraba doctors embark on indefinite strike over lack of PPEs, insecurity

Resident doctors in Taraba State have embarked on an indefinite strike over a lack Proper Protective Equipments (PPE) and the rising spate of insecurity in the state. Read more

4. Crisis builds in Ohanaeze as Imo chapter serves notice of impeachment on president

The Imo State Chapter of Ohaneze Ndigbo has served notice of impeachment on its president, Dr. Ezechi Chukwu, over what it termed abuse of office and gross misconduct. Read more

5. ‘Nigeria nowhere close to a failed state’ under Buhari —APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed claims by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other critics of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration that Nigeria was tilting towards becoming a failed state. Read more

6. Almost no difference between ASUU and Boko Haram —Progressive Governors Forum DG

Incessant strikes by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has been linked to the actualisation of the ideology of the Boko Haram insurgents by destroying the nation’s educational system. Read more

7. Gov. Bello proposes grazing reserves, cattle tax to curb herders, farmers clashes

The Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Bello, says the only solution to the incessant clashes between herdsmen and farmers across the country is the creation of grazing reserves and the enforcement of cattle tax. Read more

8. Naira to depreciate further in January –CBN

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has revealed in its latest Business Expectations Survey Report for December that the naira will likely shed value further in January next year as the Nigerian economy grapples with its second recession in four years. Read more

9. 839 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 84,414. Deaths, recoveries updated

Nigeria on Sunday, December 27, 2020 recorded 839 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the nation’s tally to 84,414. Read more

10. Ronaldo named Player of the Century, hopes ‘to play for more years’

Cristiano Ronaldo says he hopes to be able to continue in the game for years to come after he was named the Player of the Century. Read more