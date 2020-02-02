10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers Sunday morning, February 2, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will make your Sunday morning.

1. CORONAVIRUS: Five persons arrested in Abuja for faking infection

The FCT Police Command, on Saturday paraded five persons who were arrested for falsely claiming that one of them was infected with the Coronavirus. The five persons were said to have stormed the Wuse District Hospital claiming that one of them had been infected by coronavirus, a situation which sparked panic and confusion, leading to disruption of normal health service delivery at the hospital. The pranksters, Peggy Shandi, Abayomi Adedoyin, David Enemigin, Priscilla Ajesola and Jacob Oji, were paraded at the Wuse Zone 3 Divisional Police Station on Saturday. Read more

2. BUHARI TO ASUU: No going back on IPPIS

President Muhammadu Buhari has told members of the Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU) that there is no going back on the directive that all employees of the Federal Government must be enrolled in the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS). Buhari who revealed this on Saturday during the 29th convocation ceremony of the Federal University of Technology, Minna, said that the move was to block loopholes in public finance so as to eliminate fraud. According to Buhari who was represented at the convocation ceremony by the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Pantami, the country is faced with a number of challenges and the government was doing everything possible to address the challenges. Read more

3. PDP to Gbajabiamila: Don’t meddle in our internal affairs

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday warned the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, not to meddle in its internal affairs. The call, according to a statement issued by the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, followed Gbajabiamila’s needless interference in the choice of leadership for the PDP Caucus in the House. The party implored the speaker to retrace his steps “for his own good.” Read more

4. Buhari reacts to US visa suspension, sets up panel to review policy

The President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday reacted to the suspension of the issuance of immigrant visas to Nigerians by the United States’ Government. Following the development, the President has set up a committee to look into the matter with a view to meeting the requirements of the new US’ policy on visa. The committee, according to a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President, Femi Adesina, is headed by the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola. Read more

5. Uzodinma asks Ihedioha, PDP to focus on 2023

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, on Saturday asked the ousted governor, Emeka Ihedioha and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to forget about the 2019 governorship election in the state. Ihedioha, who addressed a crowd of the All Progressives Congress (APC) supporters who were on a solidarity rally at the Government House in Owerri, asked Ihedioha and his party to focus their attention to the 2023 governorship election and stop disturbing the peace of the state. He said his victory at the Supreme Court had been affirmed by the judiciary, the people of the state and God. Read more

Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers Saturday morning, February 1, 2020

6. US VISA RESTRICTION: PDP should be remorseful for inconvenience caused Nigerians – BMO

The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) on Saturday faulted former Vice President Atiku Abubakar for not knowing the difference between a visa ban and a visa restriction. BMO said Nigerians are only restricted from immigration visa and that other visa categories are still available to Nigerians who qualify for them. Read more

7. EFCC kept me in underground cell – Shehu Sani

A former Senator representing Kaduna Central senatorial district, Shehu Sani, said on Saturday the operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) breached his fundamental human rights throughout his 30 days in detention. The fiery ex-lawmaker was arrested by the anti-graft agency operatives in December last year for allegedly collecting $25, 000 a businessman in Kaduna. The EFCC subsequently arraigned him at the Federal High Court, Abuja, on a two-count charge of extortion and name-dropping. Read more

8. We’ll not tolerate any threat over Amotekun – Adams

The Are Ona kakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, on Friday warned against opposition to the South West security outfit, Amotekun. Adams, who spoke at a South-West Security Stakeholders’ Group summit in Osogbo, Osun State, warned that people of the region would not tolerate any form of threat over the establishment of the Amotekun. He also faulted the Fulani groups for opposing the formation of the regional security outfit. The Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore group had said recently that its members are afraid of Amotekun. Read more

9. We’ve retired Kwankwaso from politics – Ganduje

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, said on Saturday his predecessor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has been formally retired from politics following the All Progressives Congress (APC) victory in last weekend’s rerun elections in the state. The governor stated this when the Speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly, Abdul’aziz Garba Gafasa, other principal officers of the House and the APC chairman in the state presented to him the four newly elected state legislators after they received their Certificates of Return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). The new members were from Madobi, Bunkure, Minjibir and Rogo constituencies. Read more

10. Five die as strange disease hits Benue community

At least five people have been killed in the outbreak of a strange disease in Oye-Obi, an Island community bordering Obi and Oju local government areas of Benue State. At least 100 persons have also been affected by the unidentified disease. The Caretaker Chairman of Oju LGA, Mrs. Alicia Eru, who disclosed this in Makurdi, Saturday, said some of the victims had been moved from the Oju General Hospital to the Benue State University Teaching Hospital for further investigation and treatment. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions