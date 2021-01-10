10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Sunday morning, January 10, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1. Police arrests 243 for violating COVID-19 protocols in Lagos

Police operatives in Lagos have arrested 243 persons for violating the COVID-19 protocols in the state. Read more

2. Boko Haram insurgents attack Yobe town, raze health facilities

Boko Haram insurgents on Saturday attacked Gujba town in Gujba local government area of Yobe State. Read more

3. LASU Senate to meet on vice-chancellor’s appointment Monday

The Senate of the Lagos State University (LASU) will hold an emergency meeting on Monday to discuss modalities for the appointment of a new vice-chancellor for the institution. Read more

4. Provision of NIN compulsory for vehicle registration – FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) declared on Saturday that the provision of the National Identification Number (NIN) is compulsory for all categories of vehicle registration in the country. Read more

5. It’s evil to negotiate with bandits, criminals —Soyinka

Nobel Laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka has condemned the action of some northern governors in the country, who negotiate with bandits and other criminal elements, describing the move as ‘evil’. Read more

6. As Gov Obaseki wins in court, Edo PDP gives APC conditions to join govt

The Edo State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state to join the “government build a society where hard work is rewarded”. Read more

7. 37 kidnap victims rescued in Katsina

Some kidnap victims in Katsina state rescued from bandits were on Friday night handed over to the state government. Read more

8. Nigerian govt to replace stamp duty with N50 electronic transfer levy

The Federal Government has made plans to replace the collection of stamp duty with an electronic bank transfer after the Court of Appeal outlawed the duty in a recent judgment. Read more

9. NSE ROUNDUP: Market opens year with N537bn loss despite bright short term outlook

The pressure of profit-taking on Nigerian stocks set in motion the first weekly loss of N537.088 billion in the market value of companies on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) this week. Read more

10. LA LIGA: Madrid struggle in Osasuna goalless draw as Messi, Griezmann lift Barca

Real Madrid failed to go top of the table after they were held to a goalless draw at Osasuna in the La Liga.

Read more

