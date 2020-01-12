10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers Sunday morning, January 12, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this Sunday morning.

1. Arewa youths react to formation of Operation Amotekun

The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) on Saturday commended the southwest governors for coming up with the region’s security network, “Operation Amotekun,” saying it would go a long way in promoting community policing in the zone. A chieftain of the forum, Alhaji Yerima Shettima, in a statement issued in Abuja, expressed support for the establishment of the security outfit Shettima also distanced the forum from a Northern group which had earlier condemned the initiative. He urged Nigerians to disregard the insinuations on social media that the AYCF was against the inauguration of the security agency in the zone. Read more

2. ALLEGED EXTORTION: Shehu Sani legally detained, has questions to answer —EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) on Friday dismissed insinuations by some friends and sympathisers of the former senator representing Kaduna North Senatorial District, Shehu Sani, that he was being illegally detained by the Commission over a non-existing bribery matter. However, the EFCC made it clear that the social critic was validly being detained via a court order for allegedly collecting $25,000 from the chairman of ASD Motors using the names of the EFCC acting chairman and the Chief Justice of Nigeria. The acting Head of Media and Publicity for the EFCC, Tony Orilade, said in a statement that it was unfortunate for some elements to impute false motive over the arrest and detaining of a suspect over a criminal matter without seeking to know the truth behind the case. Read more

3. Releasing presidential jet to his daughter shows Buhari has been flaunting fake integrity—PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said Saturday President Muhammadu Buhari directly abused his office and exhibited the worst form of corruption by detailing the presidential jet to chauffeur his daughter, Hanan, to a private photography event in Bauchi State. The PDP in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Olongbondiyan, described the President’s action as “provocative, condemnable, completely improper and an unpardonable slap on the sensibility of millions of Nigerians, particularly, the youths, who look up to him for integrity, uprightness and respect for rules.” Read more

4. I won’t impose my successor on Rivers people —Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, declared on Saturday he had no intention of imposing his successor on the people of the state in 2023. The governor, who stated this when he hosted the people of Orashi Region of the state at the Government House in Port Harcourt, said power would never be extended as a gift to any group or individual. He said: “For the governorship position, if you have the capacity, come out and contest. Nobody zoned governorship to me, I struggled for it. I will not impose anybody on Rivers people as governor in 2023. Read more

5. APC has failed Edo and Obaseki is at the centre of the failure —PDP

The Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said on Saturday the All Progressives Congress (APC) had failed the people of the state. The PDP chairman in the state, Chief Dan Orbih stated this when he addressed a rally at the residence of the late former Speaker of old Bendel State House of Assembly, Benson Alegbe, in Sabongida-Ora, Owan West local government area of the state. He said the APC should not exclude itself from the problem of Edo State and blamed Governor Godwin Obaseki for the present position of the state because he was a product of the party. He also described the state’s multi-million naira agricultural project in Sobe as a failed and unnecessary project. Read more

6. Troops rescue septuagenarian, 4 others from Boko Haram in Borno

The Nigerian Army said Saturday its troops rescued five captives including a septuagenarian, three women and a minor from Boko Haram fighters in the last few days. The Nigerian Army Operations Media Coordinator, Col. Aminu Iliyasu, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja. The statement said troops of 121 Battalion deployed at Pulka in Gwoza local government area of the state destroyed the terrorists’ hideout at Zeledva Hills along Pulka – Bokko – Ngoshe Road on Wednesday. Read more

7. Ohanaeze decries taxing of travelers by policemen carrying POS

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, on Friday decried the taxing of travellers in the Southeast by POS bearing policemen. The group, in a statement by its President General, Nnia Nwodo, also commended governors of the Southwest for creating the Western Nigeria Security Network (WNSN), also known as Amotekun. Nwodo, who said travellers in the Southeast are being forced to make transfers on highways, in a statement by his media adviser, Emeka Attamah, noted that the people of Southwest showed courage in creating Amotekun. Read more

8. INEC fixes date for Ogun re-run elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has revealed that the re-run election of the House of Representatives election in three local government areas of Ogun State will be conducted on January 25, 2019. This information was revealed in a statement issued on Friday in Abeokuta by Mrs Tadese Adenike, Head of Department, Voter Education and Publicity, INEC Office, Ogun State. According to Adenike. INEC would embark on “supplementary re-run election as ordered by the Appeal Court in 13 polling units spread over three Local Government Areas in the state.” Read more

9. No more NIN for exam registration —JAMB

Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, (JAMB) has stopped the use of National Identification Number (NIN) as a requirement for registration in the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, (UTME). However,the law was also made to affect the JAMB’s Direct Entry Registration for the year 2020. The examination board which announced the information at a press conference on Saturday, at its head office in Abuja, said NIN would be a necessary requirement in the 2021 UTME and Direct Entry registrations. Read more

10. EKITI: Herders admit colleagues from the North responsible for killings, destruction of farms

Fulani Herders under the aegis of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), on Friday admitted that herders from the North are responsible for the killings and destruction of farmlands in Orin Ekiti and not those who are resident in the area. The group also denied that its members were behind the hosting of a red flag on a portion of land belonging to the Orin community in Ido/Osi Local Government Area of Ekiti State. This was disclosed by the Head of Miyetti Allah in Ido/ Osi council, Alhaji Adamu Abashe, while speaking at a consultative forum between the Orin community and herders resident in Ido/Orin axis in Ado Ekiti on Friday. Read more

