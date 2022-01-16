10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Sunday morning, January 15, 2022

These 10 top stories across the country might interest you.

1. My consultations on 2023 presidential election positive – Tinubu

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, said on Saturday his consultations on his 2023 presidential ambition were yielding good results. Read More

2. ‘Fulfill your promise of securing Nigeria from Boko Haram, bandits,’ Wike tells Buhari

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Saturday challenged President Muhammadu Buhari to fulfill his campaign promises by ending Boko Haram insurgency and other forms of insecurity in the country within the shortest possible time. Read More

3. My meeting with Tinubu not about 2023 elections – Fayemi

The Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, said on Saturday his recent meeting with the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, had nothing to do with the 2023 general elections. Read More

4. Governors to meet in Abuja Wednesday

The governors of the 36 states in the country will meet on Wednesday to discuss major national issues. Read More

5. Gov Emmanuel cautions Nigerians on hate speech ahead of 2023 elections

The Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, on Saturday urged Nigerians to vote for leaders with interests of the country at heart in 2023. Read More

6. Buhari is a disappointment to the North, entire country —Northern elders

The Northern Elders’ Forum has said president Muhammadu Buhari is a disappointment to not just the North, but the entire country, adding that they won’t repeat the mistake of voting for just any candidate based on sentiment as they did during the last election. Read More

7. IPOB announces sit-at-home order ahead of Kanu’s trial

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has announced a sit-at-home order in anticipation of the trial of its embattled leader, Nnamdi Kanu next week. Read More

8. ISWAP insurgents reportedly attack community in Biu, Borno

Gunmen suspected to be members of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) reportedly attacked the Mainahari community in Biu local government area of Borno State on Saturday. Read More

9. LCCI estimates cost from Twitter ban at N10.72trn

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) has provided an insight on the huge losses incurred during the seven-month shutdown of twitter operation in Nigeria. Read More

10. AFCON: Chukwueze, Awoniyi, Simon score as Nigeria beat Sudan to progress

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have on Saturday secured a spot in the knockout stages of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon. Read More

