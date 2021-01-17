10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Sunday morning, January 17, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1. NIN enrollment: FG orders closure of NIMC headquarters over COVID-19

The Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, on Saturday ordered the closure of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) headquarters in Abuja over COVID-19 concerns. Read more

2. 1,598 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 108,943. Deaths, recoveries updated

Nigeria on Saturday recorded 1,598 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

3. Buhari appoints Marwa as NDLEA chairman

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of former military Governor of Lagos State, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (retd), as the new Chairman/Chief Executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA). Read more

4. Reps urge Nigerian govt to postpone schools resumption by three months over COVID-19

The House of Representatives Committee on Basic Education and Services on Saturday urged the Federal Government to postpone the resumption of schools across the country by three months over the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more

5. NAF kills scores of bandits in Kaduna

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Thursday killed scores of bandits terrorizing residents of Farin Ruwa in Birnin Gwari local government area of Kaduna State. Read more

6. FG to establish six new correctional facilities in Nigeria

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, said on Saturday the Federal Government would establish six modern correctional facilities in the country’s six geo-political zones. Read more

7. UNIJOS developed herbal tea for covid-19 prevention

The African Centre of Phytomedicine Research and Development of the University of Jos said it has produced a home made herbal tea for the prevention of COVID-19. Read more

8. Abia, Kwara, paid highest price for petrol in December – NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Saturday residents of Abia, Kebbi and Kwara States paid the highest price for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol in December last year. Read more

9. Ajayi scores again as West Brom fight back to beat Wolves in derby

Super Eagles defender, Semi Ajayi has bagged his second goal for West Brom as he helped the team beat Wolves 3-2 in the Black Country derby. Read more

10. EPL: Ndidi, Iheanacho help Leicester go second, Aina’s Fulham lose to Chelsea

Super Eagles midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi was in action for Leicester City in their victory over Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday. Read more

