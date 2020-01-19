10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers Sunday morning, January 19, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this Sunday morning.

1. SUPREME COURT RULING ON IMO: PDP takes decision, reveals next step

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has revealed what it intends to do next in protest of the recent Supreme Court judgment on Imo State governorship appeal. The party said it will on Monday occupy the streets of Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), to protest the judgment. A seven-man panel of the apex court, led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Tanko Muhammad, sacked former governor, Emeka Ihedioha of the PDP and declared Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as the Imo State Governor. Many Nigerians have viewed the ruling as very controversial. Read more

2. Amotekun is here to stay, we are ready to sacrifice our freedom for future generations, Fani-Kayode tells Miyetti Allah

A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, on Saturday reacted to the comment credited to the leader of the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Bello Abdullahi Bodejo, calling for the arrest of Yoruba leaders behind the Operation Amotekun. Fani-Kayode, in his reaction, said Amotekun has come to stay and anybody against its existence should be damned. Bodejo had said in a chat with journalists that Yoruba leaders behind Amotekun have “evil hearts” and plotting to divide Nigeria. But a tweet on his verified Twitter handle -@realFFK, Fani-Kayode wrote: “Arrest Yoruba leaders who support Amotekun – Miyetti Allah’ Read more

3. Buhari explains real reasons for border closure

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday in London, explained the real reasons the Nigerian government took a decision to close its land borders. He said the partial closure of Nigeria’s borders was not meant to punish her neighbours, but to strengthen the country’s security and economy. He stated this during a meeting with a select group of the Nigerian Community in the United Kingdom. Buhari’s spokesman, Femi Adesina, who made the details of the meeting available in a statement Saturday night, said the President explained that the period of closure would be used for stock-taking on threats to the nation’s security and economy. Read more

4. CAN speaks on ban on religious activities in public schools by Kwara govt

The umbrella body of Christians in Nigeria, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has reacted to an order by the Kwara State government banning religious activities in public schools in the state. The group gave its backing to the government for taking such action. The body in a statement issued on Saturday insisted that the Kwara State Government has not banned religious activities in public schools but the restriction was placed on religious organisations going to public schools to preach. Read more

5. Hijack of PDP protest in Imo will not be tolerated – Police

The Imo State Police Command on Saturday warned against the hijacking of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) nationwide protest on Sunday, noting that it would decisively deal with anybody who hijacks the protest. The spokesman of the state police command, Orlando Ikeokwu, said in a statement that the protesting PDP members must ensure that nobody or group of people hijack the protest. The police said that in as much as citizens had the legal right to embark on peaceful protests, the peace and security of the state must not be toyed with. Read more

6. APCON throws weight behind Amotekun, urges other regions to emulate Southwest

The Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON) has thrown its weight behind the Western Nigeria Security Network (WNSN), codenamed Operation Amotekun. The body, in a statement on Saturday by its Publicity Secretary, Adewunmi Abiola, also called on other regions in the country to emulate the Southwest by coming up with similar initiatives. “Operation AMOTEKUN is one of the many solutions being proffered by the Southwest governors to further secure people within the region in order to find lasting solutions to our security challenges in Western Nigeria. If that is correct, it is a known fact that the efforts of the nation security agents need to be complemented for effective delivery”, APCON said. Read more

7. Overconfident APC says ‘nobody can stop us from winning Anambra governorship election’

The Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Anambra, Chief Basil Ejidike, said on Saturday only God can stop the party from winning next year’s governorship election in the state. Ejidike’s declaration followed last Tuesday’s Supreme Court judgement on Imo State that sacked Emeka Ihedioha as governor and installed Senator Hope Uzodinma. The APC chieftain, who attended the swearing in ceremony of Uzodinma in Owerri, told journalists in Awka, that nothing would stop the party from winning the 2021 election in the state. Read more

8. Monarch to Wike: Respect traditional institutions

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has been warned to desist from insulting traditional rulers in the state. The paramount ruler of Umudiawa Ohuhu Ancient community, Umuahia North Local Government Area of Abia State, His Royal Majesty, Eze Nnamdi Ofoegbu, handed down the warning on Saturday. In a video that had gone viral on social media, the governor was seen criticising traditional rulers and threatened to depose them for failing to attend a meeting with their staff of office. Read more

9. 608 repentant Boko Haram fighters undergoing rehabilitation – Military

The military authority said at least 608 repentant Boko Haram insurgents are currently undergoing De-radicalisation, Rehabilitation and Reintegration (DRR) Programme put together by Operation Safe Corridor (OSC) at Malam-Sidi, Gombe State. The Commandant of DRR Camp OSC, Brig. Gen. Musa Ibrahim, stated this when the Managing Director of the North East Development Commission (NEDC), Mr. Mohammed Alkali, visited the camp on Saturday. He said 14 of the repentant insurgents were foreigners from Cameroon, Chad, and Niger Republic. Read more

10. Inferno razes 10 shops in Cross River community

Fire razed at least 10 shops on Saturday in Ogoja local government area of Cross River State. Eyewitnesses said the incident which occurred in the morning affected shops located along the Federal Science College, Ogboja-Abakpa, Ogoja. The cause of the fire has not been ascertained, but brave residents worked hard to quell the fire. One of the eyewitnesses, Ray Obi, described the incident as a horrible experience, saying people watched helplessly as the fire razed buildings with more than 10 shops. Read more

