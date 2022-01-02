10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Sunday morning, January 2, 2022

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1. Again, Uzodimma blames opposition for insecurity in Imo

The Imo State governor, Hope Uzodimma, on Saturday blamed the opposition for the worsening insecurity in the state. Read More

2. ‘Tinubu will declare 2023 presidential bid soon,’ Says ex-federal lawmaker, Jibrin

A former member of the House of Representatives, Abdulmumin Jibrin, said on Saturday the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, would vie for the presidency in 2023. Read More

3. Buhari knows how to tackle Nigeria’s insecurity in 17 months – Fayemi

The Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, said on Saturday President Muhammadu Buhari has the capacity to fix the nation’s security challenges in the remaining 17 months of his tenure. Read More

4. Why Borno govt shut down IDP camps – Gov Zulum

The Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has explained why the state government shut down the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps in Maiduguri, the state capital. Read More

5. 2023: God will not forgive PDP if it fails to take back power from woeful APC – Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has warned that, “God will never forgive PDP members if the party fails to take advantage of the woeful failure of the APC led Federal Government to take over power in Nigeria in 2023 to salvage the country. Read More

6. Igboho makes appeal, says I’m not at war with Buhari or South-West governors

Incarcerated Yoruba Nation activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari and governors in the South-West, saying his agitations were not aimed at the government. Read More

7. Ganduje hints at reconciliation with Kwankwaso, others in new year message

The Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, says he is open to reconciling with former Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, as well as other prominent political gladiators in the state. Read More

8. Ex-Deeper Life Pastor rebukes Kumuyi for inviting ‘strange spirits’ to church programme

A former pastor with the Deeper Life Bible Church, Gideon Akande, has slammed the General Superintendent and Founder of the church, Pastor William Kumuyi, for allegedly inviting ‘Philistines’ to a program organized by the church. Read More

9. Autopsy reveals Dowen College student, Sylvester Oromoni, died from acute lung injury

An autopsy conducted on the late student of Dowen College in Lekki area of Lagos, Sylvester Oromoni, has revealed that he died from acute lung injury caused by chemical intoxication. Read More

10. Troops reportedly kill two bandit commanders in Zamfara

Troops of Air Component of Operation Hadarin Daji have reportedly killed two bandit commanders simply known as Kachalla Ruga and Alhaji Auta in Zamfara State. Read More

