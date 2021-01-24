10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Sunday morning, January 24, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. 1,633 new COVID-19 infections take Nigeria’s total caseload to 120,602. Deaths, recoveries updated

Nigeria on Saturday recorded 1,633 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

2. Confusion as APC dismisses reports on postponement of membership registration

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed as fake and mischievous reports on the purported postponement of its membership registration and revalidation exercise scheduled to commence on Monday. Read more

3. IGBOHO: HURIWA accuses IGP of bias, demands arrest of Miyetti Allah’s president for inciting violence

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) on Saturday accused the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, of bias after he ordered the arrest of a grassroots politician in Oyo State, Sunday Ighoho, for giving Fulani herdsmen a seven-day ultimatum to leave the state. Read more

4. Afenifere fires back at ACF, says Yoruba nation cannot be threatened with war

The pan-Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, has reacted to a statement credited to the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), over a bloody clash on Friday at a Fulani settlement in the Igangan area of Ibarapa North local government area of Oyo State. Read more

5. IGP orders Sunday Igboho’s arrest over herdsmen quit notice, violence

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the arrest of a grassroots politician in Oyo State, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho, for giving Fulani herdsmen a seven-day ultimatum to leave the state. Read more

Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, January 23, 2021

6. ‘This dangerous trend could lead to another civil war’, ACF reacts to attack on herdsmen in Oyo

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has reacted to the attack on a Fulani settlement in Oyo State on Friday, led by a Yoruba activist, Sunday Igboho. Read more

7. Gov Bello advocates stiffer punishment for bandits’ informants in Niger

The Niger State governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, on Saturday proposed the same punishment for kidnappers, armed bandits, and their informants in the state. Read more

8. CBN threatens to shut accounts of operators who flout Diaspora remittance regulations

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has threatened to shut the accounts of operators who continue to violate diaspora remittance regulations as well as withdraw their operating licences. Read more

9. Milan condemned to second loss of Serie A season in 3-0 thrashing by Atlanta

Serie A leaders, AC Milan were condemned to a second defeat of the league season in a 3-0 thrashing at home by Atalanta on Saturday. Read more

10. Rivers Utd thrash Celtic in Confederation Cup to set up meeting with Enyimba

Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club, Rivers United have advanced to the play-off round of the Confederation Cup after beating Bloemfontein Celtic home and away. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions