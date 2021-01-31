10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Sunday morning, January 31, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. 1,883 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 130,557. Deaths, recoveries updated

Nigeria on Saturday recorded 1,883 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

2. Govt’s balance sheet open for scrutiny, we have nothing to hide – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Saturday said his administration’s balance sheet is open for scrutiny by the National Assembly and Nigerians. Read more

3. ‘No more crowning from Abuja,’ Buhari tells APC members

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday ruled out imposition in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the future. Read more

4. Judicial panel gives forensic experts four days to submit report on Lekki shootings

Forensic experts hired by the Lagos State government to investigate the shooting of youths by soldiers at the Lekki Toll Gate during the #EndSARS protest in October 2020, have been given four days to submit their report to the Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing the killing of protesters by soldiers. Read more

5. Shehu Sani says dialogue between South-West Govs, Miyetti Allah won’t solve herdsmen crisis

Former Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani has declared that the meeting between South-West Governors and Miyetti Allah is a good development, but that the move will not resolve the problem of insecurity in Nigeria. Read more

Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, January 30, 2021

6. House of Reps threatens to arrest, prosecute anyone who fights within its chambers

The House of Representatives has threatened to arrest any member or group of persons who would constitute themselves into a nuisance within the confines of the National Assembly Complex in the future. Read more

7. I won’t leave behind any uncompleted project for my successor – Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, vowed on Saturday he would not leave behind any uncompleted project for his successor. Read more

8. GIGL launches new plan to help e-commerce merchants boost revenue

As part of its sustained innovation strides, Africa’s leading logistics company, GIGL, has launched a new service bouquet tagged Class Plan which e-commerce merchants, both local and international, can leverage to digitally scale their ventures, and, in turn, increase revenue. Read more

9. Ecobank grows revenue by 7% to N630bn in 2020

Ecobank Group has recorded a revenue of over N630 billion for the year ended December 31, 2020. Read more

10. Man Utd drop more points after goalless draw with Arsenal

Manchester United have dropped points for the third time in three Premier League games after they were held to a goalless draw by Arsenal. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions