10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Sunday morning, January 9, 2022

These 10 top stories across Nigeria might interest you.

1. Religion, ethnicity cannot break up Nigeria – Osinbajo

The Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo said on Saturday Nigeria would not disintegrate despite its current challenges. Read More

2. Nigeria needs divine intervention to end insecurity – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Saturday Nigeria needed a divine intervention to end the Boko Haram insurgency, banditry and other social vices plaguing the country. Read More

3. No decision yet on zoning of 2023 presidential ticket – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) declared on Saturday no decision has been made by leaders and other stakeholders on the zoning of its 2023 presidential ticket. Read More

4. IPOB accuses Nigerian govt of harassing Father Mbaka for speaking truth to power

The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has warned the Federal Government to stop harassing and intimidating outspoken Catholic priest and founder of the Adoration Ministries, Enugu, (AMEN) Rev. Father Ejike Mbaka, for his audacity in speaking the truth to power. Read More

5. Ortom an unreliable leader who hates Fulani with passion —Miyetti Allah

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), has reacted to a request by Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, urging President Muhammadu Buhari to declare the association a terrorist organisation. Read More

6. Political solution to Kanu’s case still achievable – Ekweremadu

The Former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, said on Saturday the South-East Caucus in the National Assembly would continue to pursue a political solution to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu’s case. Read More

7. Lagos threatens to shut down schools for failing to reopen January 4

The Lagos State government on Saturday threatened to shut down schools that failed to reopen for academic works on January 4. Read More

8. ZAMFARA: Nigerian govt fiercely determined to destroy bandits – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday expressed sadness at the killing of villagers by bandits in Zamfara State. Read More

9. Nigeria’s external reserves drop by $21.8m in six days as CBN moves to meet forex demands

Nigerian external reserves dropped to $40.49billion following the withdrawal of $21.8million from the reserves by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) earlier in the week. Read More

10. SportsBusiness: Why CAF has resolved to raise AFCON prize money by $1.85million

We are barely 24hours away from the kickoff of the long-awaited Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) billed to hold in Cameroon between 9 January and 6 February, 2022. Read More

