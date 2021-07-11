10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Sunday morning, July 11, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. Afenifere leader, Adebanjo brands Femi Adesina a betrayer of Yoruba people

The National Leader of Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, on Saturday, labeled the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina, a betrayer of the Yoruba people for justifying his principal’s recent actions. Read more

2. Mala-Buni meets Kwara APC senators, promises reconciliation

The Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala-Buni, has promised to reconcile the aggrieved party members in Kwara State. Read more

3. APC postpones congresses indefinitely

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has postponed its wards, local governments and state congresses indefinitely. Read more

4. Buhari has done well for Nigerians – Gov Badaru

The Jigawa State Governor, Muhammadu Badaru, said on Saturday President Muhammadu Buhari has done well for Nigerians by ensuring infrastructural development to fast track sustainable socio-economic development in the country. Read more

5. Lagos panel admits autopsy reports of 99 persons killed during #ENDSARS protests

The Lagos State judicial panel of inquiry probing allegations of brutality by operatives of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and other police units on Saturday admitted as evidence the autopsy reports of 99 persons reportedly killed during last year’s #ENDSARS protests in the state. Read more

6. FG inaugurates committee to resolve Kaduna govt, NLC dispute

The Federal Government has inaugurated a 10-man committee to end the disagreement between the Kaduna State government and Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC). Read more

7. Buhari charges military to go after bandits behind Kaduna, Zamfara killings

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday condemned the continuous killing of innocent Nigerians in Zamfara and Kaduna States by armed bandits. Read more

8. Bauchi, Kano, four others record I,786 cholera cases in six days

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said on Saturday state states recorded 1, 786 cases of cholera in just six days in the country. Read more

9. 350 persons died in boat mishaps in 2020 within Nigeria —HYPPADEC

The Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC) has disclosed that about 350 persons lost their lives to boat mishaps in Nigeria, in the year 2020. Read more

10. Messi wins first major int’l trophy as Argentina emerge Copa America champions

Lionel Messi has finally won a major tournament with Argentina after helping his team beat Brazil in the Copa America final Sunday morning. Read more

