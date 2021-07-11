News
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Sunday morning, July 11, 2021
These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you
1. Afenifere leader, Adebanjo brands Femi Adesina a betrayer of Yoruba people
The National Leader of Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, on Saturday, labeled the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina, a betrayer of the Yoruba people for justifying his principal’s recent actions. Read more
2. Mala-Buni meets Kwara APC senators, promises reconciliation
The Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala-Buni, has promised to reconcile the aggrieved party members in Kwara State. Read more
3. APC postpones congresses indefinitely
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has postponed its wards, local governments and state congresses indefinitely. Read more
4. Buhari has done well for Nigerians – Gov Badaru
The Jigawa State Governor, Muhammadu Badaru, said on Saturday President Muhammadu Buhari has done well for Nigerians by ensuring infrastructural development to fast track sustainable socio-economic development in the country. Read more
5. Lagos panel admits autopsy reports of 99 persons killed during #ENDSARS protests
The Lagos State judicial panel of inquiry probing allegations of brutality by operatives of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and other police units on Saturday admitted as evidence the autopsy reports of 99 persons reportedly killed during last year’s #ENDSARS protests in the state. Read more
Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, July 10, 2021
6. FG inaugurates committee to resolve Kaduna govt, NLC dispute
The Federal Government has inaugurated a 10-man committee to end the disagreement between the Kaduna State government and Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC). Read more
7. Buhari charges military to go after bandits behind Kaduna, Zamfara killings
President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday condemned the continuous killing of innocent Nigerians in Zamfara and Kaduna States by armed bandits. Read more
8. Bauchi, Kano, four others record I,786 cholera cases in six days
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said on Saturday state states recorded 1, 786 cases of cholera in just six days in the country. Read more
9. 350 persons died in boat mishaps in 2020 within Nigeria —HYPPADEC
The Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC) has disclosed that about 350 persons lost their lives to boat mishaps in Nigeria, in the year 2020. Read more
10. Messi wins first major int’l trophy as Argentina emerge Copa America champions
Lionel Messi has finally won a major tournament with Argentina after helping his team beat Brazil in the Copa America final Sunday morning. Read more
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....