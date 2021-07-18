10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Sunday morning, July 18, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. Ngige cautions IPOB against linking him with Kanu’s re-arrest

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige has cautioned the prescribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) to stop linking him with the re-arrest of their leader, Nnamdi Kanu. Read more

2. N’Delta groups threaten showdown with lawmakers over 3% PIB allocation

In the wake of the resolution of the National Assembly to ensure a three percent allocation to host communities within the framework of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) some Niger Delta groups have rejected the proposition. Read more

3. Why I walked out during Senate debate on e-transmission of election results –Ubah

The Young Progressive Party (YPP) governorship candidate in the November 6 governorship election in Anambra, Ifeanyi Ubah, on Saturday explained why he staged a walk out during the Senate debate on the electronic transmission of election results. Read more

4. If my Dep Gov dares me, I’ll give him the treatment he deserves —Gov Matawalle

The Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, said on Saturday said he will not tolerate any attempt to breach the security of the state by any person, including his deputy, Mahdi Aliyu. Read more

5. Southern governors’ demand for 5% derivation in order – Udom Emmanuel

The Akwa Ibom State governor, Udom Emmanuel, said on Saturday the five percent on oil derivation demanded by the Southern Governors’ Forum is not too much considering the devastating effects of oil exploration on host communities. Read more

6. Buhari approves establishment of agricultural institute in Nasarawa

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the establishment of the Agricultural Machinery and Equipment Development Institute Nasarawa State. Read more

7. Nigeria to receive stolen antiquities from US, Scotland in October – Mohammed

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said on Saturday the Federal Government would receive some stolen antiquities from the United States and Scotland in October. Read more

8. Descendants of Bini bronze casters write Nigerian govt, oppose return of looted artefacts to Oba of Benin

The descendants of Bini bronze casters have called on the Federal Government not to release the looted Benin artefacts, set to be returned to the country from Germany in the First Quarter (Q1) of next year to the Oba of Benin. Read more

9. Al Ahly beat Kaizer Chiefs in CAF Champions League final to win 10th title

Nigerian players, Junior Ajayi and Daniel Akpeyi were both in action as Al Ahly defeated Kaizer Chiefs in the CAF Champions League final on Saturday night. Read more

10. Tokyo Olympics: D’Tigers ranked higher than group foes Italy, Germany

Nigeria men’s basketball team, D’Tigers have been ranked as the fourth team in a list of 12 participating at the rescheduled 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Read more

