10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Sunday morning, July 19, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this morning.

1. 556 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 36,663; death toll now 789

Nigeria on Sunday night recorded 556 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

2. Presidency hits back at the media for saying Buhari not in charge of his govt

The presidency on Sunday night hit back at a number of opinion articles and a stringent newspaper editorials claiming President Muhammadu Buhari was not in control of his administration. Read more

3. Oshiomhole angry because I refused to help him defraud Edo people —Obaseki

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, on Sunday denied the statement credited to his predecessor, Adams Oshiomhole, that he used obnoxious means to destroy the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state. Read more

4. MAGU: Nigerians should prepare for shocking revelations from probe panel —Presidency

The presidency told Nigerians on Sunday to prepare for shocking revelations from the presidential panel probing the suspended acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, for alleged graft and insubordination. Read more

5. ONDO: Police bar politicians with security escort from venues of governorship primaries

The Ondo State Commissioner of Police, Salami Bolaji, warned on Sunday that any politician with security aides or escort would not be allowed into the venues of parties’ primaries holding this week. Read more

6. I’m a political lion, I won’t return to Abuja until Obaseki is defeated—Oshiomhole

The immediate past National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, said on Saturday night he committed a major blunder bringing Governor Godwin Obaseki as his successor in 2016. Read more

7. LaLiga Final Day: Omeruo, Awaziem’s Leganes relegated; Messi claims Golden Boot

Super Eagles duo of Kenneth Omeruo and Chidozie Awaziem suffered relegation with Leganes after they were held to a 2-2 home draw by La Liga champions Real Madrid. Read more

8. Deregulation will force down PMS price —PPPRA

The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) said on Sunday full deregulation of the downstream oil and gas sector would help force down price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol. Read more

9. Chelsea set up FA Cup final with Arsenal after beating Man Utd

Chelsea defeated Manchester United 3-1 in their English FA Cup semifinal to set up a final showdown with city rivals Arsenal. Read more

10. UTME: 2020 admission exercise begins August 21

The Joint Admissions Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Sunday directed all institutions of higher learning across the country to begin the conduct of the first and second choice admission exercise with effect from August 21. Read more

