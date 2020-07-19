10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Sunday morning, July 19, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this morning.
1. Nigeria records 653 new COVID-19 cases as total rises to 36,107; death toll now 778
Nigeria on Saturday night recorded 653 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more
2. Hours after, gunmen release abducted wife of late Edo ex-speaker
Hassana, the abducted wife of the late former Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly, Zakawanu Garuba, has been released by her captors. Read more
3. Labour gives Ekiti govt 14-day ultimatum to pay outstanding workers’ salaries
The organised labour in Ekiti State on Saturday gave the state governor, Kayode Fayemi, a 14-day notice to pay all outstanding workers’ salaries or face indefinite industrial action. Read more
4. I made ‘a wrong choice’ in picking a deputy —Akeredolu
Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, said on Saturday he made a wrong choice in his selection of deputy. Read more
5. Panic, questions as five children die in suspected bomb blast in Katsina village
Police in Katsina State said on Saturday at least five children were killed in a suspected bomb explosion at a farm in Yammama village, Malumfashi local government area of the state.
6. Kwara COVID-19 committee arrests 50 at night club
The Kwara Technical Committee on COVID-19 on Saturday arrested at least 50 persons at a night club in Ilorin, the state capital, for violating the ban on nightclubbing. Read more
7. Aubameyang brace stuns Man City as Arsenal reach FA Cup final
Arsenal have made it to the final of the English FA Cup after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang netted twice in victory over Manchester City in the semifinal. Read more
8. Kaduna govt orders civil servants to resume Monday
Kaduna State government on Saturday directed its civil servants to return to office Monday after working from home for over three months. Read more
9. Coalition faults European groups for opposing Magu’s probe
A coalition of 24 civil society organizations on Saturday described as biased and shameful, the position of three European groups on the probe of the suspended acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, for alleged corruption and misconduct. Read more
10. INEC unveils final list of candidates for Edo governorship election
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday published the final list of candidates for the September 19 governorship election in Edo State. Read more
