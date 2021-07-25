News
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Sunday morning, July 25, 2021
These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you
1. ‘Stop intimidating Kukah, others for saying the truth,’ Ortom tells Presidency
The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, on Saturday described as unfortunate, the Presidency response to the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Kukah’s recent presentation to the United States Congress. Read more
2. South-West govs not quiet on Igboho’s case, working behind the scenes -Sanwo-Olu
The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said people were working behind the scenes in the case of the arrest and trial of the Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly called Igboho. Read more
3. Gov Abiodun to grant autonomy to local councils in Ogun
The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, on Saturday promised to grant autonomy to local councils in the state. Read more
4. Voters’ apathy mar Ogun council polls
The Local council election in Ogun State on Saturday was largely characterised by low turnout of voters and logistic challenges at the early stage of the exercise in most of the council areas. Read more
5. WHO donates 1.5m doses of cholera vaccine to Bauchi
The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Saturday donated 1.5 million doses of cholera vaccine to Bauchi State. Read more
6. Police repels attack on Divisional Headquarters in Kaduna
Police operatives in Kaduna on Friday night repelled an attack on Maraban Jos Divisional Police Headquarters in Igabi local government area of the state. Read more
7. Reports on Ilorin plane accident misleading – Air Peace
The management of Air Peace on Saturday dismissed reports that one of its planes crash-landed in Ilorin, Kwara State. Read more
8. Seven feared dead as car plunges into river in Bauchi
At least seven persons were feared dead after a car plunged into a river along the Bauchi-Jos highway in Toro local government area of Bauchi State on Saturday. Read more
9. Boko Haram kills seven soldiers in attack on Cameroonian military formation
Boko Haram militants overran an army base in Cameroon’s Far North region on Saturday, killing at least seven soldiers and wounding several others, said military and local sources. Read more
10. Offiong clinches Team Nigeria’s first win as Omotayo’s Tokyo Olympics dream ends
It was a day of mixed fortunes for Team Nigeria’s table tennis representatives at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics as only one player started with a win. Read more
