10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Sunday morning, July 26, 2020

1. Nigeria records 438 new cases of COVID-19 as its total rises to 39,977; deaths now 856

Nigeria on Saturday night recorded 438 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

2. N-Power beneficiaries disown Abuja protest, welcome launch of scheme Batch C

At least 300,000 beneficiaries of the N-Power scheme across the country on Saturday distanced themselves from a protest over the winding down of the programme’s Batch A and B streams. Read more

3. GUBER POLL: APC, PDP supporters clash in Edo

Supporters of Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki and his All Progressives Congress (APC) challenger, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, clashed around the Palace of the Oba of Benin on Saturday. Read more

4. FIRS makes clarifications on stamp duty, tenancy agreement below seven years to attract 0.78% charge

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) on Saturday made clarifications on categories of stamp duties to be paid by tenants across the country. Read more

5. Lawlessness forced me out of APC – Obaseki

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, said on Saturday he dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) over lawlessness on the part of some leaders of the ruling party. Read more

6. Third Mainland Bridge: LASTMA warns against impediments on alternative routes

The General Manager of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Olajide Oduyoye, on Saturday, warned against impediments by truck drivers on alternative routes following the closure of the Third Mainland Bridge. Read more

7. COVID-19: Please don’t ‘abandon your country of origin’, Buhari appeals to Nigerians abroad

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday urged Nigerians in the diaspora to actively participate in the country’s post-COVID-19 economic recovery efforts. Read more

8. Again, suspected herdsmen attack Southern Kaduna communities, kill nine

Three communities in Jema’a and Kaura Local Government Areas of the Southern Kaduna area of Kaduna State have been attacked by suspected herdsmen on Friday night. Read more

9. Gbajabiamila bemoans state of insecurity, unveils updated legislative agenda

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila on Saturday bemoaned the state of insecurity in the country, even as he said the current COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted plans the House already made. Read more

10. Lagos schools to resume August 4

Primary and secondary schools in Lagos State are to reopen on August 3 this year, but only learners in primary six, junior secondary school 3, and senior secondary school 3 are to resume. Read more

