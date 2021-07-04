News
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Sunday morning, July 4, 2021
These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.
1. No APC congress in Kwara until full registration of members – Lai Mohammed
The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said on Saturday the All Progressive Congress (APC) would not hold any congress in Kwara State until all members are duly registered and revalidated their membership of the party. Read more
2. At 62, I will be too old to be Nigeria’s President in 2023, says El-Rufai
The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on Saturday dismissed insinuation that he is eyeing the country’s presidency in 2023. Read more
3. Matawalle’s statement confirms APC behind insecurity – PDP
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said on Saturday the Zamfara State governor, Bello Matawalle, explanation on why he joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) has confirmed the belief that the party and its government are responsible for the security challenges in the state. Read more
4. Gov Abdulrahman maligning me after I financed his election – Lai Mohammed
The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said on Saturday he single-handedly funded the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the 2019 election. Read more
5. Bandits kill seven, abduct 10 others in Kaduna
Armed bandits have killed at least seven people and abducted 10 others in separate attacks in Chikun, Kajuru, and Giwa local government areas of Kaduna State. Read more
Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, July 3, 2021
6. Lady shot dead as Yoruba nation agitators defy heavy police presence in Lagos (photos)
A girl of about 14 years old was allegedly shot dead on Saturday morning by security operatives at the Ojota area of Lagos State, as the agitators for the Yoruba Nation stormed the area for a scheduled rally, defying heavy security presence. Read more
7. Police reacts to girl’s death during Yoruba Nation rally in Lagos, denies firing bullets at venue
The Lagos State Police Command has reacted to the death of a 14-year-old girl during a rally organised by promoters of the Yoruba Nation agenda at the Ojota area of the state. Read more
8. Three children injured in Kaduna blast
At least three children were seriously injured in an explosion that rocked the Badarawa community in Kaduna North Local Government Area on Saturday. Read more
9. The Vatican to charge Cardinal, others for alleged fraud
A senior Cardinal and nine others are set to face trial for alleged financial recklessness at the Vatican. Read more
10. England break 25-year jinx with heavy win over Ukraine at Euros
Three Lions of England have reached their first Euros semifinal in 25 years after thrashing Ukraine 4-0 in the quarterfinals of Euro 2020. Read more
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....