10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Sunday morning, July 4, 2021

1. No APC congress in Kwara until full registration of members – Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said on Saturday the All Progressive Congress (APC) would not hold any congress in Kwara State until all members are duly registered and revalidated their membership of the party. Read more

2. At 62, I will be too old to be Nigeria’s President in 2023, says El-Rufai

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on Saturday dismissed insinuation that he is eyeing the country’s presidency in 2023. Read more

3. Matawalle’s statement confirms APC behind insecurity – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said on Saturday the Zamfara State governor, Bello Matawalle, explanation on why he joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) has confirmed the belief that the party and its government are responsible for the security challenges in the state. Read more

4. Gov Abdulrahman maligning me after I financed his election – Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said on Saturday he single-handedly funded the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the 2019 election. Read more

5. Bandits kill seven, abduct 10 others in Kaduna

Armed bandits have killed at least seven people and abducted 10 others in separate attacks in Chikun, Kajuru, and Giwa local government areas of Kaduna State. Read more

Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, July 3, 2021

6. Lady shot dead as Yoruba nation agitators defy heavy police presence in Lagos (photos)

A girl of about 14 years old was allegedly shot dead on Saturday morning by security operatives at the Ojota area of Lagos State, as the agitators for the Yoruba Nation stormed the area for a scheduled rally, defying heavy security presence. Read more

7. Police reacts to girl’s death during Yoruba Nation rally in Lagos, denies firing bullets at venue

The Lagos State Police Command has reacted to the death of a 14-year-old girl during a rally organised by promoters of the Yoruba Nation agenda at the Ojota area of the state. Read more

8. Three children injured in Kaduna blast

At least three children were seriously injured in an explosion that rocked the Badarawa community in Kaduna North Local Government Area on Saturday. Read more

9. The Vatican to charge Cardinal, others for alleged fraud

A senior Cardinal and nine others are set to face trial for alleged financial recklessness at the Vatican. Read more

10. England break 25-year jinx with heavy win over Ukraine at Euros

Three Lions of England have reached their first Euros semifinal in 25 years after thrashing Ukraine 4-0 in the quarterfinals of Euro 2020. Read more