10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Sunday morning, June 20, 2021

Published

11 seconds ago

on

Top 10 stories from Nigerian newspapers

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1. South-East leaders reject IPOB, other separatist groups

The South-East governors and other stakeholders in the region on Saturday disowned the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and other separatist groups in the region. Read more

2. Individuals championing cause for Nigeria’s restructuring ignorant of the constitution – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Saturday individuals championing the demand for Nigeria’s restructuring are ignorant of the constitution. Read more

3. Court dismisses EFCC’s bid to amend charges against ex-NNPC chief in alleged $9.7m money laundering trial

Justice Ahmed Mohammed of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Saturday dismissed an application filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for amendment of its charge in the trial of a former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Andrew Yakubu, for alleged money laundering. Read more

4. NESG faults Buhari, says more Nigerians pushed into poverty in 2020

More Nigerians are living in poverty as a result of the country’s rising unemployment, according to the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG). Read more

5. Buhari tells MTN to reduce price of data, call for Nigerians

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged MTN Group to lower data and call rates for Nigerians. Read more

6. AfDB projects 3.4% growth for Africa’s economy in 2021

The President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, warned on Saturday that the economies of countries in Africa would continue to remain unstable until the continent finds a solution to the crisis associated with the COVID-19 vaccination. Read more

7. UAE lifts travel restrictions from Nigeria to Dubai

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Saturday lifted the travel restriction from Nigeria to Dubai. Read more

8. UN chief retains Nigeria’s Amina Mohammed as deputy

The United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, has retained Nigeria’s former Minister of Environment, Amina Mohammed, as the body’s deputy secretary-general for a second term. Read more

9. Euro 2020: Griezmann rescues point for France denying Hungary of famous win

Barcelona forward, Antoine Griezmann was on target for France as they rescued a point from their second group F game against Hungary. Read more

10. Euro 2020: Morata, Lewandowski score as Spain, Poland share spoils

Alvaro Morata and Robert Lewandowski both scored for their respective teams, Spain and Poland in their matchday two battle at Euro 2020. Read more

