News
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Sunday morning, June 20, 2021
These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.
1. South-East leaders reject IPOB, other separatist groups
The South-East governors and other stakeholders in the region on Saturday disowned the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and other separatist groups in the region. Read more
2. Individuals championing cause for Nigeria’s restructuring ignorant of the constitution – Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari said on Saturday individuals championing the demand for Nigeria’s restructuring are ignorant of the constitution. Read more
3. Court dismisses EFCC’s bid to amend charges against ex-NNPC chief in alleged $9.7m money laundering trial
Justice Ahmed Mohammed of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Saturday dismissed an application filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for amendment of its charge in the trial of a former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Andrew Yakubu, for alleged money laundering. Read more
4. NESG faults Buhari, says more Nigerians pushed into poverty in 2020
More Nigerians are living in poverty as a result of the country’s rising unemployment, according to the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG). Read more
5. Buhari tells MTN to reduce price of data, call for Nigerians
President Muhammadu Buhari has urged MTN Group to lower data and call rates for Nigerians. Read more
Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, June 19, 2021
6. AfDB projects 3.4% growth for Africa’s economy in 2021
The President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, warned on Saturday that the economies of countries in Africa would continue to remain unstable until the continent finds a solution to the crisis associated with the COVID-19 vaccination. Read more
7. UAE lifts travel restrictions from Nigeria to Dubai
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Saturday lifted the travel restriction from Nigeria to Dubai. Read more
8. UN chief retains Nigeria’s Amina Mohammed as deputy
The United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, has retained Nigeria’s former Minister of Environment, Amina Mohammed, as the body’s deputy secretary-general for a second term. Read more
9. Euro 2020: Griezmann rescues point for France denying Hungary of famous win
Barcelona forward, Antoine Griezmann was on target for France as they rescued a point from their second group F game against Hungary. Read more
10. Euro 2020: Morata, Lewandowski score as Spain, Poland share spoils
Alvaro Morata and Robert Lewandowski both scored for their respective teams, Spain and Poland in their matchday two battle at Euro 2020. Read more
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....