10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Sunday morning, June 21, 2020

1. 661 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 19,808 as death toll surpasses 500

Nigeria on Saturday night recorded 661 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

2. Ignore reports I’m trying to scuttle investigation into alleged N2bn NISRAL scam —Malami

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, on Saturday explained why he insisted on police investigation into the alleged N2 billion contract scam involving the Nigeria Incentive-based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL). Read more

3. Refugee commission, Borno govt hold talks on return of Nigerians from neighbouring countries

The Federal Commissioner of the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), Basheer Garba Mohammed, said on Thursday the commission had commenced talks with the Borno State government on how to bring back to the state, people who fled to neighboring countries due to the Boko Haram insurgency. Read more

4. Wike orders lockdown of Bonny, Onne over spike in COVID-19 cases

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, Saturday ordered a total lockdown of the Bonny local government area and Onne community in Eleme LGA effective from Sunday in a bid to halt the spread of COVID-19 in the state. Read more

5. COVID-19: EU, UN give $22m worth of medical supplies to Nigeria

The European Union (EU) and United Nations (UN) on Saturday handed essential medical supplies to the Federal Government to fight the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. Read more

6. COVID-19: Enugu speaker orders shutdown of Assembly complex

The Speaker of the Enugu State House of Assembly, Mr. Edward Ubos, on Saturday ordered the total shutdown and fumigation of the assembly complex. Read more

7. Nigerian govt gives date to begin enrollment of new set of N-Power beneficiaries

The enrolment for a new set (Batch C) of N-Power beneficiaries will kick off on 26th June, the Nigerian government declared Friday. Read more

8. EDO: PDP governorship screening fair, professionally conducted —Obaseki

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, said on Saturday the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship election screening was fair and professionally conducted. Read more

9. More confusion as APC chairman in Oshiomhole’s ward says he remains suspended

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ward 10, Etsako local government area of Edo State, Mr. Oshawo Stephen, on Saturday evening dismissed reports that the suspension of the party’s National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, had been lifted. Read more

10. Lewandowski breaks Bundesliga record as Haaland seals second place for Dortmund

With one round of matches left in the Bundesliga, Dortmund have guaranteed a second place finish after defeating RB Leipzig 2-0 on Saturday. Read more

