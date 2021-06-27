10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Sunday morning, June 27, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1. ANAMBRA: 11 APC guber aspirants call for cancellation of party primary

Eleven Anambra State governorship aspirants under the All Progressives Congress (APC) have called on the party’s National Working Commitee to cancel the primary election that took place in the State on Saturday. Read more

2. Nigerian govt disowns anti-press bills before Senate

The Minister for Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has said the Federal Government was not the sponsor of the controversial anti-press bills now before the National Assembly. Read more

3. Niger Delta Avengers returns with ‘Operation Humble’, vows to send Nigeria’s economy into ‘permanent recession’

Niger Delta Avengers (NDA) has announced its return to the creeks in the region to destroy operations of oil installations. Read more

4. Officials of Niger Delta ministry sell govt vehicles worth N90m at N2m

The Senate on Friday said it had uncovered a massive fraud ring within the Ministry of Niger Delta as officials were indicted of ille­gally disposing six vehicles worth N90 million for pantry sum of N2 million less than one year after acquisition. Read more

5. MURIC wants ‘no mercy’ for bandits

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has stated that no excuse should be made for the actions of bandits and kidnappers in the country. Read more

6. Kaduna School accepts crypto payments despite CBN warnings

A private secondary school in the city of Kano, Oxford Science Academy, has announced its acceptance of cryptocurrencies as a payment method for school fees. Read more

7. Nigeria unveils world’s largest flag

The Federal Government has announced the unveiling of the world’s largest flag covering an area of 3,275 square meters in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital. Read more

8. Destroy Boko Haram, ISWAP’s enclaves, COAS charges troops

The Chief of Army Staff, Major General Faruk Yahaya, on Saturday, charged the Armed Forces in Yobe State to destroy all Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists in their various enclaves. Read more

9. Euro 2020: Italy through to quarter-finals after Denmark knock Wales out

Italy have advanced to the quarterfinals of the Euro 2020 after beating Austria 2-1 thanks to extra-time goals on Saturday night. Read more

10. Nigeria women’s 4x400m relay team qualify for Tokyo Olympics

Team Nigeria’s women 4x400m relay team will be among the 16 nations that will file out for the event at the delayed 2020 Olympics after the team scorched to a 3:26.84 African lead at the Lagos Open Athletics Championship in Lagos on Thursday. Read more

