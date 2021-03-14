10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Sunday morning, March 14, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. Abductors of Kaduna college students demand N500m ransom

Abductors of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization, Kaduna, students, have demanded a N500 million ransom. Read more

2. Govs, organised labour to meet over modalities for implementation of minimum wage

Aminu Tambuwal, the Sokoto State Governor, has revealed that the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) is scheduled to meet with organised labour on the implementation of the minimum wage. Read more

3. 205 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 160,537. Deaths, recoveries updated

Nigeria on Saturday recorded 205 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

4. The Nigerian Navy on Saturday redeployed 257 senior officers

Nigerian Navy redeploys 60 Rear Admirals, 123 Commodores, 74 others. Read more

5. NSA’s revelations on $1bn arms funds confirm the level of corruption in Buhari’s govt – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday charged the Presidency to clear the air on the allegedly missing arms procurement funds. Read more

6. No more amnesty for bandits, others in Benue – Gov Ortom

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, said on Saturday there would be no more amnesty for criminals in the state. Read more

7. Manufacturers spent over N143bn on fuelling generators in two years

Against the backdrop of epileptic power supply, manufacturers in Nigeria spent a total of N143 billion generating their own electricity in 2019 and 2020. Read more

8. Naira drops 1.04% in value against the dollar, despite CBN promo

The Naira ended the week trading at N485 against the dollar, N5 or 1.04 percent lower, in the black market, when compared to the 480 it closed on Friday March 5th, 2021, in what looks like a direct response to the CBN Naira 4 Dollar Promo. Read more

9. Nestle S.A tightens its control in Nestle Nigeria with N3.7bn

Nestle S.A invested N3.69 billion into Nestle Nigeria to tighten its control at the Nigerian food and beverage company. Read more

10. LA LIGA: Atletico drop more points as Benzema brace takes Real Madrid second

La Liga leaders, Atletico Madrid have dropped more points after they were held to a goal draw by Getafe on Saturday. Read more

