10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Sunday morning, March 28, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. Tinubu bemoans weak Nigerian economy despite exiting recession

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Bola Tinubu, has lamented the weak state of the Nigerian economy despite being out of recession. Read more

2. Ortom suspends Benue chief over widow’s death

The Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, on Saturday, suspended a traditional chief, Ortar Agwa Kwahar in the Buruku Local Government Area of the state, over the death of a widow. Read more

3. Arewa Group implores northern politicians to cede 2023 presidency to south

The Arewa Mandate Initiative (AMI) has implored Northern politicians nursing presidential ambition to cede the opportunity to the South in the interest of the party and national unity. Read more

4. Nigerian govt raises alarm over fake COVID-19 vaccine from China

The Federal Government has confirmed the seizure of 3,000 doses of fake COVID19 vaccines sent to Africa from China. Read more

5. Buhari renews call for recharge of Lake Chad

President Muhammadu Buhari renewed his call for the recharge of Lake Chad which has shrunk to just 10 percent of its original size. Read more

Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, March 27, 2021

6. 2023: APC to takeover South-South – Omo-Agege

The Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, on Saturday expressed confidence that the All Progressive Congress (APC) would take over the six states in the South-South geopolitical zone by 2023. Read more

7. Troops kill scores of Boko Haram fighters, rescue 11 hostages in Borno

Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole have killed scores of Boko Haram terrorists along Chibok – Damboa axis of Borno State. Read more

8. 101 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 162,489. Deaths, recoveries updated

Nigeria on Saturday recorded 101 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

9. NNPC records 18.6% increase in pipeline vandalism

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) says it recorded 18 percent increase in pipeline vandalism across the country in December. Read more

10. Onuachu winner sees Super Eagles end Benin’s eight-year unbeaten run in Porto-Novo

The Super Eagles of Nigeria sealed a 1-0 victory over Benin Republic in their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier in Porto-Novo. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions