10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Sunday morning, May 16, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

News
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Sunday morning, May 16, 2021
These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.
1. I can’t be cowed, ban on open grazing final – Wike
The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Saturday declared his readiness to implement ban on open grazing in the state. Read more
2. Shehu Sani faults agitation for Yoruba Nation as heavy downpour disperses youths in Osun
A former federal lawmaker, Shehu Sani, on Saturday condemned the agitation for the Yoruba Nation by a group of youths under the aegis of Omo Oduduwa United. Read more
3. ‘Don’t vilify governors for demanding Nigeria’s restructuring,’ Okowa counsels Lawan, others
Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, on Saturday faulted the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, and other individuals over their public condemnation of the southern governors for demanding the country’s restructuring. Read more
4. Buhari travels to France on official visit Sunday
President Muhammadu Buhari will leave Abuja for Paris, France, on a four-day official visit on Sunday. Read more
5. Alleged killer of Akwa Ibom jobseeker confesses raping six other ladies
Uduak Akpan, the suspected killer of Iniubong Umoren, a 26-year-old Akwa Ibom jobseeker, has confessed that he lured and raped six ladies on the pretext of offering them employment. Read more
6. One dies in Enugu fuel tanker accident
At least one person was killed in a fuel tanker accident at Ekulu Bridge, Abakpa Nike, Enugu East local government area of Enugu State on Saturday. Read more
7. NSCDC arrests six members of rival cult groups in Kwara
The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on Saturday arrested six suspected members of two rival cult groups in Ilorin, Kwara State. Read more
8. Jigawa Hisbah confiscates 308 bottles of liquor
The Jigawa State Hisbah Command has disclosed that it confiscated 308 bottles of assorted alcoholic drinks in Gumel Local Government Area of the state. Read more
9. Imo Police arrests five suspected IPOB members over alleged killing of officer
The Police in Imo has arrested five people suspected to be members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) over the alleged killing of Mr Joseph Nwaka, a police sergeant. Read more
10. Ndidi, Iheanacho win historic FA Cup with Leicester City
Super Eagles duo of Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho have helped Leicester City to beat Chelsea in the final of the English FA Cup. Read more
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
Juve keep Euro hopes alive after ending Inter’s 20-game unbeaten run
Juventus ensured they remain in the race for a spot in Europe next season after they won a dramatic Serie...
BREAKING… Ndidi, Iheanacho win historic FA Cup with Leicester City
Super Eagles duo of Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho have helped Leicester City to beat Chelsea in the final of...
Aribo, Balogun’s Rangers complete Scottish PL season unbeaten
Super Eagles duo of Joe Aribo and Leon Balogun have helped their club, Rangers to go unbeaten throughout the Scottish...
Champions Man City fight back to beat Newcastle in seven-goal thriller
Newly-crowned champions of the English Premier League, Manchester City came from behind to beat Newcastle United 4-3 in a thrilling...
Nwankwo returns as Rohr names 31-man provisional squad for Cameroon friendly
Simy Nwankwo was handed an invitation to the Super Eagles squad for the first since 2018, as manager Gernot Rohr...
Latest Tech News
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
Today, let’s do a quick one on: • Afrinurse launch • Cyber crime via messaging apps • CDcare launch •...
Nigeria’s CDcare launches zero-interest, pay-later platform. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s CDcare launches...
Nigeria’s ClassNG launches as open marketplace for education. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ClassesNG launches...
Healthtech startup launches engagement app for African nurses. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Healthtech startup launches...
GirlCode partners Amazon to upskill unemployed women. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. GirlCode partners Amazon...
SpaceX to launch lunar mission funded with crypto. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. SpaceX to launch...