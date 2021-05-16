10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Sunday morning, May 16, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1. I can’t be cowed, ban on open grazing final – Wike

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Saturday declared his readiness to implement ban on open grazing in the state. Read more

2. Shehu Sani faults agitation for Yoruba Nation as heavy downpour disperses youths in Osun

A former federal lawmaker, Shehu Sani, on Saturday condemned the agitation for the Yoruba Nation by a group of youths under the aegis of Omo Oduduwa United. Read more

3. ‘Don’t vilify governors for demanding Nigeria’s restructuring,’ Okowa counsels Lawan, others

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, on Saturday faulted the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, and other individuals over their public condemnation of the southern governors for demanding the country’s restructuring. Read more

4. Buhari travels to France on official visit Sunday

President Muhammadu Buhari will leave Abuja for Paris, France, on a four-day official visit on Sunday. Read more

5. Alleged killer of Akwa Ibom jobseeker confesses raping six other ladies

Uduak Akpan, the suspected killer of Iniubong Umoren, a 26-year-old Akwa Ibom jobseeker, has confessed that he lured and raped six ladies on the pretext of offering them employment. Read more

6. One dies in Enugu fuel tanker accident

At least one person was killed in a fuel tanker accident at Ekulu Bridge, Abakpa Nike, Enugu East local government area of Enugu State on Saturday. Read more

7. NSCDC arrests six members of rival cult groups in Kwara

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on Saturday arrested six suspected members of two rival cult groups in Ilorin, Kwara State. Read more

8. Jigawa Hisbah confiscates 308 bottles of liquor

The Jigawa State Hisbah Command has disclosed that it confiscated 308 bottles of assorted alcoholic drinks in Gumel Local Government Area of the state. Read more

9. Imo Police arrests five suspected IPOB members over alleged killing of officer

The Police in Imo has arrested five people suspected to be members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) over the alleged killing of Mr Joseph Nwaka, a police sergeant. Read more

10. Ndidi, Iheanacho win historic FA Cup with Leicester City

Super Eagles duo of Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho have helped Leicester City to beat Chelsea in the final of the English FA Cup. Read more

