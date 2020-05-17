Latest Nigeria In One Minute Politics Top Stories

10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Sunday morning, May 17, 2020

May 17, 2020
Top 10 stories from Nigerian newspapers
By Ripples Nigeria

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will make your Sunday morning.

1. Aide explains why Buhari is never seen wearing a face mask

An aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, Lauretta Onochie has explained why the President often appears without a face mask. Read more

2. COVID-19: Niger records 1st death, confirms 7 Almajiri returnees from Kaduna positive

Niger State government on Saturday announced that the state had recorded its first death from the covid-19 pandemic. Read more

3. Nigeria records 176 new COVID-19 cases as total hits 5621; death toll now 176

The number of Nigerians who have contracted the COVID-19 pandemic continued on the rise on Saturday with the country recording 176 new cases. Read more

4. All members of Nasarawa Assembly test negative for COVID-19

The Chairman of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly Committee on Information, Alhaji Mohammed Omadefu, said on Saturday all the members of the House had tested negative for COVID-19. Read more

5. Another COVID-19 patient delivered of baby boy in Lagos isolation centre

The Lagos State government said on Saturday a 33-year-old pregnant COVID-19 patient was delivered of a baby boy at the Gbagada Isolation Centre in the state. Read more

6. Senator Hunkuyi, six other members suspended by PDP for alleged anti-party activities in Kaduna

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna State has suspended Senator Suleiman Uthman Hunkuyi and six other party stalwarts in the state for alleged anti-party activities. Read more

7. COVID-19: Ogun Mobile Court convicts 67 for violating stay-at-home directive

The Ogun State Mobile Magistrate Court on Saturday sentenced 67 people to four hours of community service for violating the state government’s stay-at-home directive. Read more

8. PDP links spike in COVID-19 infections and deaths in Nigeria to Chinese medical team, issues ultimatum

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Saturday gave the Federal Government a 48-hour ultimatum to declare the whereabouts of the Chinese medical team brought to the country to help the Nigerian authorities to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more

9. NCDC admits error in its COVID-19 report on Akwa Ibom

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) Saturday admitted it made a mistake in its report on the COVID-19 infections in Akwa Ibom State. Read more

10. 20 die in Adamawa communal clash

Reports from Adamawa State has it that no fewer than 20 persons have died following a violent communal clash between two communities in Lammurde Local Government Area of the state. Read more

