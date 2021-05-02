10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Sunday morning, May 2, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria In One Minute
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Sunday morning, May 2, 2021
These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.
1. FG says transfer of minimum wage to concurrent list won’t work, asks states to comply
The Federal Government has told workers that the transfer of the National Minimum Wage from the Exclusive list to Concurrent list would not work. Read more
2. Ogun police clash with Yoruba Nation agitators, arrest 11
Operatives of Ogun State Police Command on Saturday clashed with agitators seeking a Yoruba Nation after 11 of the agitators were arrested for defying the police ban on a mass rally in Abeokuta. Read more
3. I’ve found myself praying for Buhari to be removed —PFN leader, Bishop Wale Oke
The National President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Bishop Wale Oke, says he has found himself praying for President Muhammadu Buhari to be removed from office. Read more
4. Fayemi cautions Nigerian youths against relocating abroad in search of greener pastures
Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has cautioned Nigerian youths against relocating to other countries in search of greener pastures, saying they should focus on making the country better. Read more
5. Labour Day: Ortom assures Benue workers of welfare despite lack of funds
Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom on Saturday assured workers in the state of steady welfare despite declining resources in the country and other challenges facing the state. Read more
6. Honeywell tackles CBN over loan default claim
Honeywell Flour Mills has questioned a statement by Godwin Emefiele, Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) that it defaulted on its loan from First Bank of Nigeria. Read more
7. Palm oil laden truck kills 10, injures 36 in Osun
The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), in Osun, has said about ten persons lost their lives on Saturday, following an accident that occurred on Gbongan-Osogbo expressway. Read more
8. Train loaded with water pipes derails from track, crashes in Kaduna
A train transporting water pipes from Lagos to Zaria on Saturday, derailed around Unguwar Kanawa axis, opposite Sultan Bello Mosque in Kaduna. Read more
9. Actress, Bukky Black, under fire for supporting alleged paedophile, Baba Ijesha
Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has come for her colleague, Bukky Black for showing solidarity with an alleged paedophile, Baba Ijesha. Read more
10. Real Madrid win to keep pressure on Atletico as La Liga title race toughens
The La Liga title race is getting tougher as the season draws nearer to its end, with Real Madrid maintaining pressure on leaders Atletico. Read more
