10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Sunday morning, May 23, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1. Igboho threatens to stop 2023 elections in South-West

Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho, on Saturday threatened to stop the 2023 general elections in the South-West. Read more

2. N10BN SAGA: PDP governors caution EFCC on harassment of opposition elements

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors on Saturday cautioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on the harassment of opposition parties and their officials over phoney allegations. Read more

3. Wike accuses Amaechi of diverting power projects’ $308million in fresh attack on transport minister

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Saturday accused the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, of diverting the proceeds from the sale of the state’s power projects and aircraft. Read more

4. Nigerian govt shortlists 47 directors for permanent secretary jobs

The Federal Government has shortlisted 47 directors for the vacant permanent secretary positions in the federal civil service. Read more

5. AfDB Board approves new water policy in Africa

The African Development Bank’s Board of Directors has approved a new water policy to ensure water security in the continent. Read more

6. Gunmen kill nine in Benue community

Unknown gunmen on Friday killed nine persons at Agan community in Makurdi local government area of Benue State. Read more

7. Body of missing community leader found floating on Delta river

Residents of the Igbudu community in Warri, Warri South local government area of Delta State have found the corpse of a missing leader of the community, Victor Midehire Oghenevwede, on a river in the state. Read more

8. ‘Go after vandals, buyers of rail equipment,’ Amaechi orders NRC

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, on Saturday directed the Nigerian Railway Corporation, (NRC) to go after vandals and buyers of rail equipment in the country. Read more

9. AIB recovers black box of crashed NAF jet, gets mandate to probe accident

The Accident Investigation Bureau, Nigeria (AIB-N) has recovered the black box of the Nigerian Air Force Beechcraft 350 jet which crashed on Friday. Read more

10. Suarez stars as Atletico Madrid emerge 2020-21 La Liga champions

Luis Suarez has helped Atletico Madrid beat Real Valladolid in the final round of the La Liga season as they emerged champions. Read more

