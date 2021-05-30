10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Sunday morning, May 30, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria In One Minute
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Sunday morning, May 30, 2021
These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.
1. IPOB’s sit-at-home directive an act of foolishness – Umahi
The governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, on Saturday, described the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) sit-at-home directive as an act of foolishness. Read more
2. Kaduna govt confirms bandit attacks on travellers on highway linking Abuja
The Kaduna State government on Saturday confirmed the bandit attacks on travellers along the Kaduna-Abuja highway. Read more
3. Borno govt shuts down IDP camp
The Borno State government has shut down the Mohammed Goni Islamic and Legal Studies (MOGOLIS) Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in Maiduguri. Read more
4. Zamfara govt laments over continued insecurity despite efforts
The unending war against terrorism and insurgency across the country has been caused by some forces that are bent on frustrating the efforts of government, according to the Zamfara State Government on Saturday. Read more
5. 39 days after abduction, 14 Greenfield varsity students, staff regain freedom.
39 days after their abduction, the remaining 14 students and staff of Greenfield University, Kaduna, regained freedom on Saturday. Read more
Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, May 29, 2021
6. Gunmen attack State CID in Abia as South-East violence escalates
Gunmen on Saturday attacked the police Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Umuahia, Abia State, and set the facility on fire. Read more
7. Security agents kill six IPOB members, arrest five others in Rivers
Security agents on Thursday killed seven suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) during a raid on the group’s enclaves at Agbomchia Forest in Rivers State. Read more
8. Troops arrest two suspected Boko Haram fuel suppliers in Yobe
Troops of Sector 2, Operation Hadin Kai, has successfully raided another suspected Boko Haram logistics base and arrested two fuel suppliers in the Gujba area of Yobe State. Read more
9. Hoodlums attack Fire Service personnel in Kwara
Suspected hoodlums on Friday attacked personnel of the Kwara Fire Service, Rafiu Yahaya, in Ilorin, the state capital. Read more
10. Chelsea beat Man City to win second Champions League title
Chelsea have defeated Manchester City in the Champions League final in Porto on Saturday night to win their second-ever CL title. Read more
