10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Sunday morning, May 31, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this Sunday morning.

1. Nigeria records highest single day rise with 553 new COVID-19 cases, taking its total to 9855; deaths now 273

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Saturday night confirmed 553 fresh COVID-19 cases in the country. Read more

2. COVID-19: Enugu govt fumigates market

The Enugu State Fire Service has commenced the decontamination and fumigation of Ogbete Main Market, Enugu, to check the spread of COVID-19 in the state. Read more

3. Resident doctors threaten to embark on strike over poor working condition

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) said on Saturday its members would proceed on a total and indefinite strike if the Federal Government failed to address their demands within 14 days. Read more

4. Buhari loses nephew

Alhaji Ibrahim Dauda, the nephew of President Muhammadu Buhari, is dead. Read more

5. Obasanjo’s library sends workers on mandatory leave without pay, blames Covid-19

Some workers in Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta, Ogun State have been sent on “temporary cessation” from work without pay. Read more

6. COVID-19: 268 Nigerians arrive from China

The Chairman of the Nigeria Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, on Saturday confirmed the arrival of 268 Nigerians from China. Read more

7. I will fight corruption even if it means stepping on toes —Bauchi Governor

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has sacked the Director, Establishment and Service Bureau in the office of the Head of Service over alleged embezzlement of funds. Read more

8. Victims of Abule-Egba pipeline explosion who have been in camp since January to be decamped June 30

The Director-General of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said on Saturday the state government would decamp the victims of the Abule-Egba pipeline explosion from the Igando Relief camp on June 30. Read more

9. Kaduna discharges four-month-old COVID-19 patient

The Kaduna State government on Saturday confirmed the discharge of a four-month-old COVID-19 patient in the state. Read more

10. COVID-19 won’t truncate Nigeria’s electoral process – INEC

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, said on Saturday COVID-19 pandemic would not truncate Nigeria’s democracy and electoral process. Read more

