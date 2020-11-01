10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Sunday morning, November 1, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.
1. House of Reps to reconvene next week over PIB, Electoral Act, others
The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, said on Saturday the House would reconvene plenary next week to address several bills currently before the lawmakers. Read more
2. COVID-19 UPDATE: Nigeria records 162 new cases, taking its total to 62,953. Deaths, recoveries reported
Nigeria on Saturday recorded 162 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more
3. ‘Step aside to learn act of governance,’ Obong of Calabar tells Gov Ayade
Edidem Ekpo Otu, Obong of Calabar, on Saturday asked Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade, to step aside and learn the act of governance, Daily Post reports. Read more
4. US forces rescue abducted national in Nigeria
United States military forces on Friday night rescued the country’s national in Nigeria. Read more
5. IGP promises arrest, prosecution of NYSC camp looters
The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, said on Saturday hoodlums who carted away items from the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp in Abuja would be tracked and made to face the law. Read more
6. Nigerians in Diaspora write Buhari, demand prosecution of killers of #EndSARS protesters
A coalition of 17 Nigerian organisations in the diaspora has written a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari over the #EndSARS protests in the country. Read more
7. Two days after record peak, Nigeria’s power generation hits new peak of 5,520MW
The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) said on Saturday the nation’s power sector had recorded another national peak generation of 5,520.40MW. Read more
8. MTN sells 18.9% stake in loss-making Jumia for $142m
Johannesburg-headquartered telco, MTN Group, Friday said it had divested its 18.9% stake in loss-making Jumia, one of the biggest e-commerce platforms on the continent, raking in $142.31 million (R2.3 billion) in net proceeds from an investment that it once thought was more than double of that sum. Read more
9. Nigerians losing hope in the economy –CBN survey
Consumers’ overall outlook on the Nigerian economy was bleak in the third quarter, as they were pessimistic in their outlook, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s Consumer Expectations Survey Report issued on Friday showed. Read more
10. EPL: Late Jota goal helps Liverpool beat West Ham; Chelsea, Man City secure victories
Premier League champions, Liverpool defeated West Ham at Anfield after a late goal by Diogo Jota secured a 2-1 win for the hosts. Read more
