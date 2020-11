10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Sunday morning, November 1, 2020

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, said on Saturday hoodlums who carted away items from the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp in Abuja would be tracked and made to face the law. Read more

6. Nigerians in Diaspora write Buhari, demand prosecution of killers of #EndSARS protesters

A coalition of 17 Nigerian organisations in the diaspora has written a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari over the #EndSARS protests in the country. Read more

7. Two days after record peak, Nigeria’s power generation hits new peak of 5,520MW

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) said on Saturday the nation’s power sector had recorded another national peak generation of 5,520.40MW. Read more

8. MTN sells 18.9% stake in loss-making Jumia for $142m

Johannesburg-headquartered telco, MTN Group, Friday said it had divested its 18.9% stake in loss-making Jumia, one of the biggest e-commerce platforms on the continent, raking in $142.31 million (R2.3 billion) in net proceeds from an investment that it once thought was more than double of that sum. Read more

9. Nigerians losing hope in the economy –CBN survey

Consumers’ overall outlook on the Nigerian economy was bleak in the third quarter, as they were pessimistic in their outlook, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s Consumer Expectations Survey Report issued on Friday showed. Read more