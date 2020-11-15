10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Sunday morning, November 15, 2020

Nigeria on Saturday recorded 112 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

2. #EndSARS: Lagos govt releases 253 suspects from custody

The Lagos State government has secured the release of 253 suspected #EndSARS protesters from police facilities and correctional centres across the state.

3. #EndSARS: We evacuated N2bn from banks —Army

The Nigerian Army told the Lagos judicial panel of inquiry on Saturday that its personnel evacuated about N2billion from banks after hoodlums attacked banks and business outlets following the mayhem that followed the #EndSARS protests in the state.

4. Borno to close IDP camps in 2021 —Gov Zulum

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, said on Saturday the state government planned to close down all its Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps before May 29 next year.

5. Nigerians drag Gov Ganduje’s aide for gifting Kano youths with Donkeys

An aide to Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, Murtala Gwarmai, has been dragged by Nigerians for giving out Donkeys to youths in the state as part of his empowerment programme.

6. Nigerian Army has not been petitioned over Lekki Toll Gate Shooting –Counsel

The lawyer representing the Nigerian Army on the 'Lagos Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution for Victims of SARS Related Abuses and Other Matters,' Akinlolu Kehinde, SAN, has told the panel that so far, the Army has not received any formal petition over their alleged involvement in the shooting of #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki toll gate on Oct0ber, 20.

7. FG pegs the entry requirement for teachers at first-class

The Federal Government said on Saturday only professionally qualified individuals with first-class degrees would be employed as teachers from next year.

8. Moody’s AAA rating validated AfDB’s strength —Adesina

The President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, said on Saturday the multilateral lender's AAA rating by Moody's Investors Service validated the strength of its governance systems despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

9. With $750m World Bank loan Nigerian govt’s debt to hit N32.87tn

The Nigerian government said it was set to take another $750 million loan facility from Washington-based World Bank to ramp up the economies of states and improve the quality of lives of the vulnerable.

10. Sierra Leone comeback ‘worst result’ since I became NFF head, Pinnick tells Super Eagles