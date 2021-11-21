10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Sunday morning, November 21, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1. Zamfara APC crisis deepens as Marafa faction holds parallel local govt congresses

A faction of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Zamfara led by Senator Kabir Marafa, on Saturday conducted parallel local government congresses in the state. Read more

2. IMF urges Nigeria to remove fuel subsidy early 2022

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has called for the complete removal of fuel and electricity subsidies in Nigeria early next year. Read more

3. Senate will pass 2022 Budget before Christmas – Lawan

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, said on Friday the National Assembly would pass the 2022 Budget before Christmas. Read more

4. Plateau Assembly Speaker dismisses claim on resignation as crisis festers

The Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Abok Ayuba, on Saturday, denied reports on his resignation from the position. Read more

5. Tinubu, Orji Kalu meet in Abuja

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, on Saturday met with the former governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu, in Abuja. Read more

Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, November 20, 2021

6. PENCOM faults First Bank, as PFA rules strip Hassan-Odukale, make Otedola majority shareholder

The Nigerian Pension Commission (PENCOM) has addressed the blow out from the leadership tussle between Tunde Hassan-Odukale and Femi Otedola in First Bank Nigeria (FBN) Holdings. Read more

7. Lagos govt crushes 482 impounded motorcycles

The Lagos State government on Saturday crushed 482 motorcycles impounded on restricted roads across the state. Read more

8. ‘Threats to religious freedom in Nigeria still persist,’ CAN tells US

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Saturday questioned the United States’ removal of Nigeria from the religious concern list. Read more

9. Tension in Nasarawa over killing of herdsmen

There was palpable tension in Ashige, Lafia local government area of Nasarawa State following the killing of two herdsmen by unknown persons on Friday night. Read more

10. Mane, Salah on target as Liverpool end Arsenal’s unbeaten run in 4-0 thrashing

Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah were on target for Liverpool in their 4-0 victory over Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now