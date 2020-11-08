10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Sunday morning, November 8, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. Oyo govt shuts higher institution over reported COVID-19 case

The Oyo State Government has shut a tertiary institution in the state over the discovery of a positive COVID-19 case at the institution. Read more

2. Your election is ‘victory of good over evil’, Obasanjo writes Biden

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has described the election of the Democratic Party candidate, Joe Biden as victory over evil. Read more

3. Rivers State yet to receive N78.9b refund from FG —Fashola

The N78.9 billion refund for the execution of federal roads projects carried out by the Rivers State government in the state is yet to be paid, the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has said. Read more

4. Lekki massacre was only on social media —Lai Mohammed

Nigeria’s Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, says no single Nigerian was killed at the Lekki Toll Gate when soldiers shot at the protesters who were demonstrating against the excesses of police under the aegis of #EndSARS. Read more

5. IGP orders withdrawal of police escorts from Christ Embassy, Fani-Kayode, Emeka Offor, Sen. Abe, others

The police escorts attached to Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s church, Christ Embassy, former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, top businessman, Emeka Offor, Sen. Magnus Abe, and Hon. Abiola Shina Peller, have been withdrawn on the orders of the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu. Read more

6. #EndSARS protesters arraigned in court, denied bail

A magistrate court sitting in Abuja has reportedly denied bail to some ENDSARS protesters arrested on Friday in Abuja. Read more

7. Plateau Covid-19 research team successfully completes pre-clinical stage

The Plateau State Covid-19 team has concluded the first phase of its work which is the pre-clinical stage with tremendous success to the delight of many in the state. Read more

8. South-East leaders pledge commitment to an indivisible Nigeria

Leaders of the South-East geopolitical zone on Saturday pledged their commitment to an indivisible and united Nigeria built on love, fairness, equity and justice. Read more

9. NSE ROUNDUP: Bull run lifts volume of trade by 8% amid higher investors’ confidence

Trade activities continued to be boosted by the optimism of investors in the market condition of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) this week, with stocks appreciating by N248.985 billion and turnover enlarging further by 8%. Read more

10. EPL: Lookman misses penalty as Fulham lose at West Ham, Chelsea thrash Sheff Utd

Ademola Lookman missed a chance to secure a point for Fulham in their 1-0 defeat to West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday. Read more

