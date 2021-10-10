News
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Sunday morning, October 10, 2021
1. Produce Kanu in court or forget Anambra election,’ Group tells Nigerian govt
Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide on Saturday charged the Federal Government to ensure that the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, is arraigned in court on October 21. Read more
2. Remove hindrance to electronic voting,’ Jega charges National Assembly
The former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Attahiru Jega, on Saturday urged the National Assembly to remove the constitutional provision that prohibits the use of electronic voting in Nigeria. Read more
3. CONVENTION: PDP begins sale of nomination forms Monday
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will begin the sale of nomination forms for the various offices in the National Working Committee (NWC) on Monday. Read more
4. EXPLAINER: What to know about Buhari’s limits in declaration of State of Emergency
In spite of denials by the Nigerian government to declare a State of Emergency in Anambra State over rising insecurity, many have continued to ask what this could mean. Read more
5. 2022 BUDGET: Presidency to spend N479.85m on internet, telephone, electricity, generator fuel
The presidency is seeking approval from the National Assembly to spend N479.85 million for various utility charges. Read more
6. NUPENG to begin strike Monday
The National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) will begin a nationwide strike over the deplorable state of the nation’s highways and other issues on Monday. Read more
7. Confusion over CBN’s Naira/Dollar exchange rate
Despite accusing black-market operators of exchange rate manipulation, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has been displaying the incorrect Naira to the dollar exchange rate on its website for the past few weeks. Read more
8. MTN Nigeria network down, subscribers demand compensation
MTN Nigeria subscribers were left in confusion on Saturday afternoon, following a sudden disconnection that has lasted for over four hours, and yet to be resolved by the telecommunications company. Read more
9. Bandits kill 20 in Sokoto market
Gunmen suspected to be bandits on Friday evening killed 20 people at Ungwan Lalle market in Sabon Birni local government area of Sokoto State. Read more
10. BREAKING… Fury beats Wilder in thrilling third fight to retain WBC heavyweight title
British champion Tyson Fury has beaten American boxer, Deontay Wilder, in their trilogy bout to retain the WBC heavyweight title. Read more
