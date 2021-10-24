10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Sunday morning, October 24, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest

1. State Assembly speakers urge Nigerian govt to declare bandits, kidnappers as terrorists

The Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures in Nigeria on Saturday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to declare banditry and kidnapping as acts of terrorism in the country. Read more

2. IPOB demands Kanu’s unconditional release, threatens South-East lockdown from November 5

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Saturday demanded the unconditional release of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, by the Federal Government. Read more

3. HURIWA claims Nigerian govt biased in prosecution of terror suspects from north, south

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) on Friday criticised the Attorney-General, Abubakar Malami over claims that Sunday Igboho and Nnamdi Kanu have links to terrorist financiers. Read more

4. Insurgency victims deserve same kid glove attention given to ex-Boko Haram, ISWAP fighters —Gombe Dep Gov

In the spirit of fairness and equity, the Federal Government has been called upon to accord same attention and amnesty granted to repentant Boko Haram militants, ISWAP fighters and other bandits be given to victims of insurgency who also need some degree of succor having lost their children, wives, husbands and relatives as well as hard earned properties. Read more

5. Masari urges Buhari to declare state of emergency on insecurity

The Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, on Saturday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency on insecurity in the country. Read more

6. NDIC liquidates 500 deposit money, microfinance banks

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has liquidated at least 500 deposit money, microfinance, and primary mortgage banks whose licences were revoked by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). Read more

7. ‘Apologise to Niger Delta for killing Saro-Wiwa, eight others,’ Ijaw group tells Nigerian govt

The Ijaw National Congress (INC) on Saturday asked the Federal Government to apologise to the people of Ogoni land and the entire Niger Delta for the wrongful execution of a playwright, Ken Saro-Wiwa, and eight others 26 years ago. Read more

8. Ohanaeze condemns killing of lmo monarchs, demands Ebubeagu inauguration

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, on Saturday condemned the killing of two traditional rulers in Imo State. Read more

9. Boko Haram reportedly attacks military base in Yobe

Suspected Boko Haram insurgents reportedly attacked a military base in Katarko village, Gujba local government area of Yobe State, and engaged the troops in a gun duel. Read more

10. Mason Mount scores hat-trick as Chelsea wallop Norwich 7-0

English footballer, Mason Mount scored a hat-trick as Premier League leaders Chelsea thrashed bottom club Norwich at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. Read more

