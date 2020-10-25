10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Sunday morning, October 25, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1. IGP charges police commanders to ‘reclaim public space’ from hoodlums

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, on Saturday ordered police commanders to immediately stop the descent to anarchy across the country. Read more

2. Lagos govt to arraign 229 suspected hoodlums on Monday<

The Lagos State government has concluded arrangement for the prosecution of 229 suspected hoodlums arrested by the police for causing mayhem in the state earlier this week. Read more

3. Tinubu visits Sanwo-Olu in Government House, denies travelling abroad, son’s abduction

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, on Saturday visited the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, at the State House in Marina. Read more

4. 48 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 61,930. Deaths 1,129; discharges 57,285

Nigeria on Saturday recorded 48 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

5. Afenifere, Ohanaeze condemn looting, shooting of #EndSARS protesters, appeal for calm

The Pan-Yoruba political organisation, Afenifere and its counterpart in the Igboland, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, on Saturday, condemned the ongoing looting and destruction of properties by hoodlums hiding under the #EndSARS campaign nationwide. Read more

6. Hoodlums loot Ndoma-Egba’s Calabar home, set fire on building

Suspected hoodlums on Saturday attacked the home of former Senate Leader, Victor Ndoma- Egba, in Calabar, Cross River, looted properties on the premises. Read more

7. Residents loot warehouse, cart away COVID-19 palliatives in Plateau

Residents on Saturday broke into a COVID -19 palliatives warehouse in the Bukuru community, Jos South local government area of Plateau State and carted away food items. Read more

8. #EndSARS: Police arrest 10 hoodlums, recover water dispensers, deep freezers, others in Akwa Ibom

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command on Friday confirmed the arrest of 10 suspected hoodlums over their alleged involvement in the looting and destruction of properties during the #EndSARS protests in the state. Read more

9. FG creates N25bn empowerment fund to address youth restiveness

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, said on Saturday the Federal Government has created a N25billion youth empowerment fund in a bid to address youth restiveness in the country. Read more

10. NSE ROUNDUP: Market closed on an upbeat note despite nationwide #EndSARS protests

The equity section of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) recorded a modest appreciation this week, edging up by N19.655 billion in spite of the anti-police brutality protests that disrupted business activities for the most part of the week. Read more

