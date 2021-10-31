News
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Sunday morning, October 31, 2021
These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest
1. Nigeria experiencing its toughest period under Buhari’s watch – Atiku
Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar said on Saturday that Nigeria is currently experiencing the most difficult period in its long history under President Muhammadu’s watch. Read more
2. Anyim vows to contest 2023 Presidency irrespective of PDP zoning formula
Former Senate President Anyim Pius Anyim has vowed to contest for the presidency in 2023, irrespective of the zoning formula of his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Read more
3. Nigerian govt denies hand in raid on Justice Odili’s home, orders probe
The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) has distanced himself from the reported raid of the residence of a Justice of the Supreme Court, Mary Odili, by security operatives, and has ordered a probe into the circumstances surrounding the incident. Read more
4. Ex-commissioner emerges APC chairman in Oyo
A former Commissioner for Lands and Housing in Oyo State, Isaac Omodewu, on Saturday, emerged as the All Progressive Congress (APC) chairman in the state. Read more
5. Bank loans to Nigerian govt hit N13tr in September – CBN
Bank loans to the Federal Government reached N13.03 trillion in September, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has revealed. Read more
Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, October 29, 2021
6. Nigerian govt to concession 12 hydropower plants
The Federal Government has concluded plans to concession 12 hydropower plants in five states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for effective service delivery in the country. Read more
7. Nigerian govt extends NIN-SIM verification till end of year
The Federal Government has extended the deadline for National Identification Number (NIN) and Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) data verification till the end of the year. Read more
8. ‘Don’t link us with Biafran National Guard’s criminal activities,’ IPOB tells Nigerians
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Saturday, issued distanced itself from the criminal activities of the Biafra National Guard. Read more
9. 17 passengers rescued in Lagos boat mishap
At least 17 passengers were on Saturday rescued in a boat mishap at Ebute Ero in Lagos Island. Read more
10. Three die in Kwara auto crash
At least three persons died in a fatal auto crash along the Ilorin-Ogbomoso Highway on Saturday. Read more
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...