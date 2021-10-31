10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Sunday morning, October 31, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest

1. Nigeria experiencing its toughest period under Buhari’s watch – Atiku

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar said on Saturday that Nigeria is currently experiencing the most difficult period in its long history under President Muhammadu’s watch. Read more

2. Anyim vows to contest 2023 Presidency irrespective of PDP zoning formula

Former Senate President Anyim Pius Anyim has vowed to contest for the presidency in 2023, irrespective of the zoning formula of his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Read more

3. Nigerian govt denies hand in raid on Justice Odili’s home, orders probe

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) has distanced himself from the reported raid of the residence of a Justice of the Supreme Court, Mary Odili, by security operatives, and has ordered a probe into the circumstances surrounding the incident. Read more

4. Ex-commissioner emerges APC chairman in Oyo

A former Commissioner for Lands and Housing in Oyo State, Isaac Omodewu, on Saturday, emerged as the All Progressive Congress (APC) chairman in the state. Read more

5. Bank loans to Nigerian govt hit N13tr in September – CBN

Bank loans to the Federal Government reached N13.03 trillion in September, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has revealed. Read more

6. Nigerian govt to concession 12 hydropower plants

The Federal Government has concluded plans to concession 12 hydropower plants in five states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for effective service delivery in the country. Read more

7. Nigerian govt extends NIN-SIM verification till end of year

The Federal Government has extended the deadline for National Identification Number (NIN) and Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) data verification till the end of the year. Read more

8. ‘Don’t link us with Biafran National Guard’s criminal activities,’ IPOB tells Nigerians

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Saturday, issued distanced itself from the criminal activities of the Biafra National Guard. Read more

9. 17 passengers rescued in Lagos boat mishap

At least 17 passengers were on Saturday rescued in a boat mishap at Ebute Ero in Lagos Island. Read more

10. Three die in Kwara auto crash

At least three persons died in a fatal auto crash along the Ilorin-Ogbomoso Highway on Saturday. Read more

