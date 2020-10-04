10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Sunday morning, October 4, 2020 | Ripples Nigeria

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on Saturday urged the Federal Government to review the activities of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad unit of the Nigerian Police. Read more

2. 160 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 59,287, death toll now 1,113

Nigeria on Saturday recorded 160 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

3. ONDO: PDP dismisses report of planned merger with ZLP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday dismissed reports of a proposed merger with the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) ahead of next Saturday’s governorship election in Ondo State. Read more

4. ‘It’s either we restructure Nigeria or we break up’ —Pastor Adeboye

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, on Saturday urged the Federal Government to take a second look at the agitations for the restructuring of the country. Read more

5. Buhari’s fuel price comparison with Saudi Arabia justified —Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said on Saturday the comparison made by President Muhammadu Buhari on fuel prices between Nigeria and other countries in his independence anniversary broadcast was justified. Read more

Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, October 3

6. Ondo guber candidates promising reduction in tuition fees deceitful —Akeredolu



Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, said on Saturday the governorship candidates promising drastic reduction in tuition fees in the state were being deceitful. Read more

7. NSE ROUND-UP: Investors rack up N350bn in gains as market sentiment heals further

Equity investors at the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) recorded gains coming up to N350.148 billion this week after each trade session from Monday to Friday ended in the north. Read more

8. Lagos loses $2.1bn to air pollution –Minister

Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, lost $2.1 billion on account of the hazards of air pollution on the state, Minister of Science and Technology Ogbonnaya Onu said Friday, citing a World Health Organisation commentary on pollution in major cities of the globe. Read more

9. PENGASSAN plans further resistance after Chevron said it would fire 600 staff

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) will take its protest efforts further following Chevron Nigeria’s plan to dismiss 600 employees. Read more

10. Iwobi bags assist, Rodriguez nets double as Everton beat Brighton

Super Eagles forward, Alex Iwobi played a substitute role for Everton and bagged an assist in their 4-2 victory over Brighton in the Premier League. Read more