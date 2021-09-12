News
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Sunday morning, September 12, 2021
1. National Assembly gets only 2% of Nigeria’s annual budget –Gbajabiamila
The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, said on Saturday the National Assembly gets only two percent of the Nigerian budget. Read more
2. Zamfara govt no longer interested in amnesty for bandits – Matawalle
The Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, said on Saturday the state government would no longer grant amnesty or hold dialogue with bandits in the state. Read more
3. EFCC recovers over N72.8bn, 30 houses from corrupt Nigerians in six months
The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Abdulrasheed Bawa has disclosed that the commission recovered over N72.8 billion, and 30 Real Estates from corrupt Nigerians since he assumed office six months ago. Read more
4. Kogi tags Lagos, Rivers ‘selfish’ for insisting on collecting VAT
The joint suit by Lagos and Rivers States to challenge the collection of Value Added Tax by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has resulted in criticism by their Kogi counterpart. Read more
5. CBN dismisses reports on planned conversion of domiciliary account holdings to Naira
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Saturday dismissed reports on the planned conversion of foreign exchange in domiciliary accounts to Naira. Read more
6. ‘No plan to repeal anti-open grazing law,’ Benue govt tells Miyetti Allah
Benue State government on Saturday warned Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) it has no plan to withdraw the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law in the state. Read more
7. Obiano orders traders, transporters to ignore IPOB’s directive, resume Monday
The Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, on Saturday directed banks, markets and transporters in the state to ignore the sit-at-home directive issued by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and go about their businesses from Monday. Read more
8. Kaduna govt orders schools to set up committees on security
The Kaduna State government on Saturday directed heads of schools across the state to set up security committees ahead of the resumption of academic activities at the facilities. Read more
9. Jigawa to expand grazing reserves, cattle routes
The Jigawa State Governor, Mohammad Badaru, said Friday the government would expand the existing cattle grazing reserves in the state. Read more
10. Ronaldo nets brace on Man Utd return; Arsenal end long wait for victory
Cristiano Ronaldo was on target twice for Manchester United in their 4-1 win over Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday. Read more
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...