10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Sunday morning, September 12, 2021

Published

2 hours ago

on

Top 10 stories from Nigerian newspapers

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. National Assembly gets only 2% of Nigeria’s annual budget –Gbajabiamila

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, said on Saturday the National Assembly gets only two percent of the Nigerian budget. Read more

2. Zamfara govt no longer interested in amnesty for bandits – Matawalle

The Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, said on Saturday the state government would no longer grant amnesty or hold dialogue with bandits in the state. Read more

3. EFCC recovers over N72.8bn, 30 houses from corrupt Nigerians in six months

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Abdulrasheed Bawa has disclosed that the commission recovered over N72.8 billion, and 30 Real Estates from corrupt Nigerians since he assumed office six months ago. Read more

4. Kogi tags Lagos, Rivers ‘selfish’ for insisting on collecting VAT

The joint suit by Lagos and Rivers States to challenge the collection of Value Added Tax by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has resulted in criticism by their Kogi counterpart. Read more

5. CBN dismisses reports on planned conversion of domiciliary account holdings to Naira

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Saturday dismissed reports on the planned conversion of foreign exchange in domiciliary accounts to Naira. Read more

Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, September 11, 2021

6. ‘No plan to repeal anti-open grazing law,’ Benue govt tells Miyetti Allah

Benue State government on Saturday warned Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) it has no plan to withdraw the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law in the state. Read more

7. Obiano orders traders, transporters to ignore IPOB’s directive, resume Monday

The Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, on Saturday directed banks, markets and transporters in the state to ignore the sit-at-home directive issued by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and go about their businesses from Monday. Read more

8. Kaduna govt orders schools to set up committees on security

The Kaduna State government on Saturday directed heads of schools across the state to set up security committees ahead of the resumption of academic activities at the facilities. Read more

9. Jigawa to expand grazing reserves, cattle routes

The Jigawa State Governor, Mohammad Badaru, said Friday the government would expand the existing cattle grazing reserves in the state. Read more

10. Ronaldo nets brace on Man Utd return; Arsenal end long wait for victory

Cristiano Ronaldo was on target twice for Manchester United in their 4-1 win over Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday. Read more

