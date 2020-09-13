10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Sunday morning, September 13, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this morning

1. FG shifts meeting with labour, CSOs to Tuesday

The Federal Government on Saturday rescheduled the meeting with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) till next Tuesday. Read more

2. 160 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 56,177; death toll now 1,078

Nigeria on Saturday recorded 160 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

3. Army will be ruthless with insurgents, bandits – Buratai

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, said on Saturday the Nigerian Army would continue to be ruthless with insurgents, bandits, and other criminal elements in the country. Read more

4. EDO 2020: Obaseki, 47.2%; Ize-Iyamu, 47% in Ripples Nigeria poll. Are we in for the closest race ever?

The September 19 governorship election in Edo might be the closest race ever in the history of the state, an opinion poll conducted by Ripples Nigeria suggests. Read more

5. NLC to come out with position on petrol, electricity tariff hikes soon – Wabba

The President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ayuba Wabba, said on Saturday the union would soon come out with a position on the recent increase in pump price of petrol and electricity tariffs. Read more

6. Kaduna Assembly approves full surgical castration as penalty for r*pists

The Kaduna State government has approved full surgical castration as capital punishment for those convicted or found guilty of rape in the state. Read more

7. Petrol imports to Nigeria to crash steeply –S&P Global Platts

Petrol imports to Nigeria from refiners in Northwest Europe (NWE) are expected to crumble at rates not seen by the country for quite a while as Africa’s top oil producer battles the teething problems of a hard-won deregulation, energy and commodities information provider, S&P Global Platts reported Friday, quoting Kpler.Read more

8. Nigerian govt to spend $2.3bn on 7,000mw power generation

The Nigerian government said it planned to commit around $2.3 billion to raising the nation’s power generation capacity to 7,000 megawatts (mw) in the first phase of the Presidential Power Initiative project. Read more

9. PDP flags off Ondo governorship campaign

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday flagged off its governorship campaign in Ondo State. Read more

10. Salah hat-trick as Liverpool win seven-goal thriller vs Leeds to begin title defence

Champions Liverpool have begun their defense of the English Premier League title with a thrilling victory over promoted Leeds United at Anfield on Saturday. Read more

