10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Sunday morning, September 20, 2020 | Ripples Nigeria

10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Sunday morning, September 20, 2020

September 20, 2020
1. CDD decries vote-buying, none adherence to COVID-19 protocols in Edo election

The Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) on Saturday frowned at the high incidence of vote-trading allegedly recorded in the Edo State governorship election. Read more

2. 189 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 57,145; death toll now 1,095

Nigeria on Saturday recorded 189 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

3. INEC releases lists of candidates for Lagos by-elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday unveiled the final lists of candidates for the Lagos East Senatorial District and Kosofe ll State Constituency by-elections slated for October 31. Read more

4. PDP accuses APC of planning to replace election results in Edo

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday raised alarm over alleged plots by some paid agents to swap election results in several parts of Edo State. Read more

5. Lagos govt orders phased reopening of schools from September 21

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Saturday ordered all schools across the state to reopen in phases effective from September 21. Read more

6. Wike commends INEC, security agencies for peaceful conduct of Edo election

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Saturday commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies for the peaceful conduct of Edo State governorship election. Read more

7. Some of our ad hoc staff, election results missing in Orhionmwon LG —INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said some of its ad hoc staff deployed to Urhonigbe South, Orhionmwon Local Government Area of Edo State, are yet to be accounted for. Read more

8. Deregulation aiding modular refineries to spring up –DPR

Investors in the oil and gas industry are being driven by the recent deregulation of premium motor spirit to establish modular refineries alongside seven refineries already at various completion levels, the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has said. Read more

9. NSE: Consumer goods gain drives market’s N21bn rally

The equity segment of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) closed Friday session on an upbeat note as market capitalisation swelled by N21 billion, reversing Thursday’s loss. Read more

10. EPL: Man Utd condemned to miserable start with shock defeat to Palace

Crystal Palace pulled off a shock win over Manchester United as the Red Devils begin their Premier League campaign with a disappointing 3-1 defeat. Read more

