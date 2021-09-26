10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Sunday morning, September 26, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. Buhari’s UN speech not a true representation of current situation in Nigeria, says Reps caucus

The House of Representatives Minority Caucus on Saturday rejected President Muhammadu Buhari’s speech at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, the United States. Read more

2. Resident doctors to continue strike, elect new leaders

The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) on Saturday resolved to continue its indefinite nationwide strike. Read more

3. APGA launches Anambra governorship election campaign, Soludo gets party’s flag

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) on Saturday launched its Anambra governorship election campaign in Awka, the state capital. Read more

4. IPOB orders sit-at-home in South-East October 1, bans Nigerian flag

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Saturday declared a sit-at-home in the South-East on October 1. Read more

5. ‘PDP will produce Buhari’s successor in 2023,’ says Edo deputy gov, Shaibu

The Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, on Saturday, expressed optimism that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would produce President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor in 2023. Read more

6. Nigeria needs $100bn annually to fix infrastructure – Emefiele

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, said on Saturday the Federal Government needed about $100 billion annually to address the nation’s infrastructure deficit. Read more

7. Two years after, ICPC uncovers undistributed empowerment items in Anambra warehouse

The Independent Corruption Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has uncovered a warehouse where grinding machines, sewing machines, driers, clippers, and other empowerment items for youths and women were kept in Oyi/Anayamelum Federal Constituency in Anambra State. Read more

8. UK donates 1.2m COVID-19 vaccines to Nigeria

The United Kingdom has donated 1.2 million COVID-19 vaccines to Nigeria. Read more

9. Nigerian govt establishes National Blood Service Commission

The Federal Government has established the National Blood Service Commission (NBSC) to coordinate, regulate, and ensure safe blood transfusion in the country. Read more

10. Joshua loses heavyweight world titles to Usyk by unanimous decision

British boxer of Nigerian descent, Anthony Joshua has lost his heavyweight world titles after losing by unanimous decision to Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk. Read more

