10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Sunday morning, September 27, 2020 | Ripples Nigeria

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this morning.

1. FUEL HIKE: Governors, labour meet on strike

The leadership of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) on Saturday met with the representative of the organized labour in a bid to avert a nationwide strike over the recent hikes in the pump price of petrol and electricity tariffs. Read more

2. 136 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 58,198; death toll now 1,106

Nigeria on Saturday recorded 136 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

3. IPMAN directs members to shun labour’s planned strike

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) on Saturday directed its members to disregard the nationwide strike action called by the organised labour. Read more

4. Report on attack of security agents, a cheap propaganda – IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has denied involvement in the purported attacks on security agents in the Southeast and South-South parts of the country. Read more

5. Akeredolu cannot win free, fair election in Ondo – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday, charged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure the credible conduct of the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State. Read more

Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, September 26

6. Death toll in Boko Haram attack on Borno governor’s convoy rises to 30

The death toll from Friday’s attack on the convoy of Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has increased to 30, security sources said. Read more

7. Attack on Gov Zulum’s convoy ‘alarming’ – Arewa Consultative Forum

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) on Saturday condemned the latest Boko Haram attack on the convoy of Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum, as “alarming.” Read more

8. NSE ROUNDUP: Market posts biggest month-to-date return after CBN’s policy shift

The Nigerian Stock Market (NSE) posted modest gains on Monday and Tuesday, the same day the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), in a move that upset analysts’ expectations, scaled-down its monetary policy rate (the rate at which it lends to banks) from 12.5% to 11.5% in an effort to tame inflation and keep recession at bay. Read more

9. Violators of COVID-19 protocols on burial to pay N100m fine in Rivers

The Rivers State Government on Saturday said violators of COVID-19 protocols on burial would be made to pay a N100 million fine. Read more

10. Late drama at Brighton as Fernandes nets 100th-minute winner for Man Utd

Nigerian forward, Odion Ighalo was not in the matchday squad of Manchester United in their victory over Brighton in the Premier League. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions