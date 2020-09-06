10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Sunday morning, September 6, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this morning

1. Police to deploy 30,000 officers to Ondo for guber election

The Ondo State Commissioner of Police, Bolaji Salami, said on Saturday at least 30,000 police officers would be deployed to provide security during the October 10 governorship election in the state. Read more

2. NCAA directs incoming int’l flights to carry only 200 passengers

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) on Friday directed international flights coming into Nigeria to carry a maximum of 200 passengers. Read more

3. Obaseki fighting for Edo’s political liberation —PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State said on Saturday Governor Godwin Obaseki was fighting for the political liberation of the state. Read more

4. Nigeria’s revenue sharing formula awkward —Tinubu

The National Leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, on Saturday called for the review of the nation’s revenue sharing formula. Read more

5. APC flags off governorship campaign in Ondo

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday in Akure officially flagged off its governorship campaign in Ondo State. Read more

Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, September 5

6. Soldiers kill 100 bandits, arrest 148 others

The Nigerian Army has revealed that no fewer than 100 bandits were killed and 148 others arrested by troops of its Operation Sahel Sanity based in the Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State. Read more

7. Osinbajo charges Europe to make COVID-19 vaccine available to Africa

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Friday appealed to Europe to ensure that the COVID-19 vaccine was available to Nigeria and other African countries when finally deployed. Read more

8. NSE ROUND-UP: Week-long bull run lifts market by N154bn

The equity section of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) recorded gains Monday through Friday as liquidity improved dramatically, backed by over 106% increase in volume of trade. Read more

9. CBN sets N10bn maximum loan limit for gas intervention fund

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has fixed the upper limit an obligor can access under its N250 billion gas intervention fund at N10 billion. Read more

10. Nigeria defender Awaziem joins Boavista on loan from FC Porto

Super Eagles defender, Chidozie Awaziem has signed a one-year loan deal with Portuguese Primeira Liga club Boavista. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions