News
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday, January 6
These 10 top stories across Nigeria might interest you.
1. I’m ready to sign electoral bill if… – Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday gave conditions for signing of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill. Read More
2. Malami accuses South-West govs of dishonesty in Magodo land case
The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, on Wednesday accused the South-West Governors’ Forum of dishonesty in the matter involving the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and a police officer in the state. Read More
3. Okorocha vows to expose Uzodinma’s alleged atrocities in Imo
The former Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, on Wednesday, vowed that he would expose the evil plan of Governor Hope Uzodimma in the state. Read More
4. PDP brands appointment of Buhari’s new economic adviser, Doyin Salami, a waste of time
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday condemned described President Muhammadu Buhari’s appointment of Doyin Salami as Chief Economic Adviser a waste of time. Read More
5. Lagos promises Shangisha landlords 549 plots of land to end Magodo dispute
The Lagos State Government has promised to compensate the Shangisha Landlords Association with 549 plots of land in a bid to end the dispute with the Magodo Resident Association. Read More
Read also: 10 Top Stories from Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday Morning, January 5
6. FG declares bandits operating in Nigeria as terrorists
The Federal Government on Wednesday declared all bandit groups operating in Nigeria as terrorists. Read More
7. PDP denies reports of former Imo Gov, Ihedioha planning to decamp to APGA
The Imo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has denied reports that a former Governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha was planning to switch to the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA). Read More
8. Council members endorse Lekan Balogun as next Olubadan
Following the death of the former Oluabadan of Ibadan, late Oba Saliu Adetunji, ten out of the eleven Olubadan-in-Council members on Wednesday, endorsed the nomination of the Otun Olubadan, High Chief Lekan Balogun, as the next heir to the throne of Olubadan, as the Osi Olubadan, High Chief Rashidi Ladoja was absent. Read More
9. Nigerian businesses secure N35trn from Nigerian banks
Nigerian businesses as at November 2021 secured N35.3 trillion from Nigerian banks according to data from Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). Read More
10. Chelsea take first-leg lead against Spurs in Carabao Cup semifinal tie
Chelsea defeated Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semifinal tie at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night. Read More
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (IV): Surviving in a dangerous media environment
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020. For six...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (III): Precious Owolabi was killed covering a protest
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019-2020. For six months, Nigerian...