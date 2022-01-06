10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday, January 6

These 10 top stories across Nigeria might interest you.

1. I’m ready to sign electoral bill if… – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday gave conditions for signing of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill. Read More

2. Malami accuses South-West govs of dishonesty in Magodo land case

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, on Wednesday accused the South-West Governors’ Forum of dishonesty in the matter involving the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and a police officer in the state. Read More

3. Okorocha vows to expose Uzodinma’s alleged atrocities in Imo

The former Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, on Wednesday, vowed that he would expose the evil plan of Governor Hope Uzodimma in the state. Read More

4. PDP brands appointment of Buhari’s new economic adviser, Doyin Salami, a waste of time

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday condemned described President Muhammadu Buhari’s appointment of Doyin Salami as Chief Economic Adviser a waste of time. Read More

5. Lagos promises Shangisha landlords 549 plots of land to end Magodo dispute

The Lagos State Government has promised to compensate the Shangisha Landlords Association with 549 plots of land in a bid to end the dispute with the Magodo Resident Association. Read More

6. FG declares bandits operating in Nigeria as terrorists

The Federal Government on Wednesday declared all bandit groups operating in Nigeria as terrorists. Read More

7. PDP denies reports of former Imo Gov, Ihedioha planning to decamp to APGA

The Imo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has denied reports that a former Governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha was planning to switch to the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA). Read More

8. Council members endorse Lekan Balogun as next Olubadan

Following the death of the former Oluabadan of Ibadan, late Oba Saliu Adetunji, ten out of the eleven Olubadan-in-Council members on Wednesday, endorsed the nomination of the Otun Olubadan, High Chief Lekan Balogun, as the next heir to the throne of Olubadan, as the Osi Olubadan, High Chief Rashidi Ladoja was absent. Read More

9. Nigerian businesses secure N35trn from Nigerian banks

Nigerian businesses as at November 2021 secured N35.3 trillion from Nigerian banks according to data from Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). Read More

10. Chelsea take first-leg lead against Spurs in Carabao Cup semifinal tie

Chelsea defeated Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semifinal tie at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night. Read More

